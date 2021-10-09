Alumni return to Mizzou’s campus for homecoming festivities
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Festivities return to the University of Missouri this week after homecoming was canceled last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Alumni and current students are flocking to campus for the celebrations, which stretch through several days. From the window paintings decorating Downtown Columbia shops to Friday night's pep rally, there's no shortage of school spirit and hoopla ahead of Saturday's homecoming game against the University of North Texas.www.newspressnow.com
