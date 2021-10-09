CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Haunted Fundraiser To Benefit Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder Volunteers

By Nicole Walters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTis the season for all things spooky. And a haunted house in Monroe County has a special night planned this weekend. The Hotel of Horror in Saylorsburg will host its annual haunted fundraiser for Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder Fire Company. A portion of all ticket sales will benefit the department. Volunteers say it's been an especially tough fundraising year - so they hope you'll come out for a good scare.

