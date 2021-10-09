Haunted Fundraiser To Benefit Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder Volunteers
Tis the season for all things spooky. And a haunted house in Monroe County has a special night planned this weekend. The Hotel of Horror in Saylorsburg will host its annual haunted fundraiser for Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder Fire Company. A portion of all ticket sales will benefit the department. Volunteers say it's been an especially tough fundraising year - so they hope you'll come out for a good scare.www.brctv13.com
