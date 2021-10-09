CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IS bomber kills 46 inside Afghan mosque, challenges Taliban

By The Associated Press, Samya Kullab, Tameem Akhgar
 4 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Islamic State suicide bomber struck at a mosque packed with Shiite Muslim worshippers in northern Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 46 people and wounding dozens in the latest security challenge to the Taliban as they transition from insurgency to governance. In its claim of responsibility, the region’s IS affiliate […]

