CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Warrick Co. Klowns change plans for this year’s Fall Festival booth

By Mike Pickett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aCDkr_0cLoinKt00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The Warrick County Klowns usually paint faces during the fall festival, but they couldn’t this year because of COVID.

The face painting stand they’ve had for years has been replaced with a souvenir stand, where people can get things from putty to light up swords. While the Klowns are back this year, it still feels like something’s missing to them.

“We always paint faces down here. That’s always been our hallmark,'” said Jim “Sunny Jim” Shekell of the Warrick Co. Klowns. But because of the pandemic, they decided not to have their hallmark attraction this year.

“Without it, it’s missing something down here,” said Rex “Pokey” Goodman of the Warrick Co. Klowns.

“It’s not nearly as much fun. The kids don’t get nearly the enjoyment out of it,” adds Shekell. Members say the face painting brings in four to five thousand dollars each fall festival, money that goes to Hadi Shrine. But Shekell says they’ll be happy to break even this year.

“This was, strictly, ‘Let’s find something to do’ because we’ve already paid our rent. We’re already here. We want to be here. We’re going to be with the kids and we wanted to find something to do,” he said.

“We’re going to be happy if we break even for the novelty stuff, we wanted to do something out here and still have the kids and stuff,” adds Goodman.

Group members say things have been going O.K. so far this week, with some days better than others. But they are also happy to be back putting smiles back on kids faces after the festival was canceled last year.

“We always get a smile, get a handshake, give out a sticker. If we’re lucky, mom and dad will want something for a souvenir,” Shekell says.

The Warrick County Klowns add they are unsure whether face painting will be back next year. That will depend on if the pandemic’s gone away.

(This story was originally published on October 8, 2021)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Halloween Illuminations lighting up Rivertown Trail

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – A new event is taking place in Downtown Newburgh this week. Halloween Illuminations is a self-guided, COVID-friendly experience with nightly illumination of the woods along the red bridge area of the Rivertown Trail. Family-friendly ghosts, carved pumpkins and spooky lights illuminate the trail along the way each night.
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

West Kentucky Brewery Hop launches with breweries in Henderson, Beaver Dam and Owensboro

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kentucky already has a bourbon trail. Now western Kentucky tourism officials are starting a similar one for craft beer. The West Kentucky Brewery Hop covers thirteen craft breweries in nine cities, including Owensboro, Henderson and Beaver Dam. People collect stamps for their passports after trying beer at one of the locations, including Brew Bridge and Mile Wide Beer in Owensboro.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

‘Skeleton crew’ returning to Evansville

(WEHT) - Last year when people put teddy bears in their windows so families could drive around and search for them while everyone was in quarantine, one family didn't have stuffed animals, so they used their Halloween decorations instead.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
County
Warrick County, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Warrick County, IN
Society
Evansville, IN
Society
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
Warrick County, IN
Government
WEHT/WTVW

Brad Byrd inDEPTH: The Old National Bank Tower

It’s stood there as though it was looking around and down at the entire community, but its days are numbered. Some might remember the 420 building on Main as the Old National Bank Tower some 18 stories high. When Old National moved its headquarters to the riverfront things changed. For years, the tower has withered […]
POLITICS
WEHT/WTVW

Vanderburgh County Commission approves $4.6 million contract for Kansas Road construction

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Commission approved a $4.6 million construction contract for the improvements to Kansas Road, north of Evansville. Commissioners aren’t the only ones excited for the improvements coming the area. Residents in the area say they love to walk throughout their neighborhood, but they don’t always feel safe. Nikki […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tropicana is now Bally’s Evansville Casino

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – As of Tuesday, Tropicana Evansville will become Bally’s Evansville Casino. The casino closed at 10 p.m. Monday and will remain closed Tuesday. It will reopen as the all new Bally’s Wednesday at 8 a.m. Officials say over the coming months, the new name will begin appearing...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souvenir#Fall Festival#Weather#Covid#The Warrick Co
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana receives $500K grant to help with farm stress

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is partnering with the Indiana Rural Health Association and Purdue Extension to reduce mental health stigma in farm communities and connect people to stress assistance programs. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who serves as Indiana’s secretary of agriculture, says the program will help communities ensure residents know […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville City Council turns down $1 million park repair proposal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville City Council debated for over an hour about the future of the city’s parks. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke announced this summer that he was allocating $1 million towards the construction of Roberts Park. In September, Councilwoman Missy Mosby (Ward 2), said she would be submitting an amendment to the 2022 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

525
Followers
267
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy