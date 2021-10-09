CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Volunteers, Habitat for Humanity clean up Jack Davis Park

By Jordan Radach, Eytan Wallace
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ts00Z_0cLoilZR00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday, more than 100 volunteers took part in a major effort to clean up a local park and uplift an Oak Park neighborhood.

With brooms, weed whackers and trash bags in hand, 150 people gathered for a community clean-up at Jack Davis Park.

Residents also walked the streets in the neighborhood to collect recyclables and yard waste.

The clean-up comes as part of the Rock the Block initiative put on by Habitat For Humanity of Greater Sacramento.

City of Sacramento plans summer 2022 launch for composting program

“We’re bringing together a community to help lift the community and clean up a lot of illegal dumping that’s happened here as well as some great stuff at Jack Davis Park,” explained Leah Miller, CEO of Habitat For Humanity of Greater Sacramento. “Doing a few little upgrades: planting some trees, planting some mulch and help to improve the amenities they have in this already wonderful community.”

As part of Friday’s clean-up, Habitat for Humanity announced plans to install a brand-new shade structure at the park.

Another 150 volunteers are expected back in the area Saturday to take part in additional clean-up efforts.

While it’s too late to sign up to volunteer, Habitat for Humanity encourages anybody in the 95820 zip code to contact organizers if they need their lawns mowed or would like volunteers to pick up any hazardous materials and trash at no cost.

For more information, click or tap here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Downtown Sacramento Partnership, finalist discuss Calling All Dreamers competition

Community members now have less than a month to decide which business should be awarded a brick-and-mortar location in downtown Sacramento. After hundred of inquiries, seven finalists have been chosen in the 2021 Calling All Dreamers competition, hosted by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership. Finalist Tanya Millican, the owner of Gone Grazey, and Emily Hoffman with […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

995
Followers
525
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy