Volunteers, Habitat for Humanity clean up Jack Davis Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday, more than 100 volunteers took part in a major effort to clean up a local park and uplift an Oak Park neighborhood.

With brooms, weed whackers and trash bags in hand, 150 people gathered for a community clean-up at Jack Davis Park.

Residents also walked the streets in the neighborhood to collect recyclables and yard waste.

The clean-up comes as part of the Rock the Block initiative put on by Habitat For Humanity of Greater Sacramento.

“We’re bringing together a community to help lift the community and clean up a lot of illegal dumping that’s happened here as well as some great stuff at Jack Davis Park,” explained Leah Miller, CEO of Habitat For Humanity of Greater Sacramento. “Doing a few little upgrades: planting some trees, planting some mulch and help to improve the amenities they have in this already wonderful community.”

As part of Friday’s clean-up, Habitat for Humanity announced plans to install a brand-new shade structure at the park.

Another 150 volunteers are expected back in the area Saturday to take part in additional clean-up efforts.

While it’s too late to sign up to volunteer, Habitat for Humanity encourages anybody in the 95820 zip code to contact organizers if they need their lawns mowed or would like volunteers to pick up any hazardous materials and trash at no cost.

