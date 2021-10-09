CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants-Dodgers: By Planes, Trains, Automobiles And Kayaks; Giants Fans Flock To Oracle Park

CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JG5Nl_0cLoifH500

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As the clock counted down to the first pitch of the San Francisco Giants-Los Angeles Dodgers NLDS Game 1 showdown, emotions rose outside of Oracle Park among the thousands of fans who were lucky enough to have scored one of the hottest tickets in town.

Standing room only seats were going for $120 or more on the reseller websites as game time approached. Those without tickets crowded into neighborhood bars throughout city from the Richmond District to the Outer Mission ready for the rollercoaster ride that was likely to unfold.

It was the first post-season meeting between the two heated rivals in more than 100 years. The Giants won 107 regular season games this year, ending the Dodgers stranglehold of eight straight NL West division titles.

The teams met 19 times during the regular season. After going winless in the first four regular season meetings, San Francisco went 10-5 the rest of the way to finish with a 10-9 head-to-head advantage.

The post-season meeting found fans grappling with two distinct emotions — nerves and swagger.

“The Giants inspired me to believe they’re winners,” said a Giants fan named David. “Nobody predicted them and look at us now.”

Giants fans literally travel to the game by planes, trains and automobiles. Gena Anderson came by air. She and her husband flew in for the game from their home in Twin Falls, Idaho.

“I was actually on a plane flying from Phoenix to Idaho last Sunday, watching the game on my iPad,” she said. “As soon as I landed, I said to my husband — ‘Do you want to go to San Francisco next weekend’ — and Monday I bought tickets.”

For Ruben Franco, the game was a chance to pass down a family tradition first started by his father. He stood outside Oracle with his son.

“When he was a baby, we had him in front of the TV when he was a few months old to watch 2012 (when the Giants won the World Series),” he said. “He was a little older to watch 2014 (when the Giants won third World Series title). But today he is really going to experience it.”

Anthony Hardy didn’t have a ticket for the game. He was among the watercraft floating in McCovey Cove in the Bay outside the park.

“I’m just out here representing San Francisco, making sure we bring the championship home,” he said. “It’s always a party out here. You never can go wrong.”

Beyond the thundering chants and the rally towels twirling – behind home plate there is a shrine of silence, where the World Series trophies of years past 2010, 2012 and 2014 sat on Friday night. But the monuments of victory were going unnoticed, save for the spare selfie.

“Nobody wants to jinx it,” said Donnie Pauling. “That’s what it is. because when you’re playing the Dodgers.”

At pregame news conference Friday, Giants star Brandon Crawford said the butterflies will come for him right before the National Anthem.

“I haven’t really noticed anybody looking nervous or anxious or anything like that or I might need to talk to them, calm them down a little bit, or anything,” he said of the pregame lockerroom. “So usually for me that comes around National Anthem time, when you get the butterflies in the stomach. So we’ll see around game time, but I haven’t really noticed any different vibe or anything like that in the clubhouse.”

Andria Borba and Wilson Walker contributed to this report

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dodgers Rumors: Could Mike Trout ruin LAD’s offseason plans with Max Scherzer?

Regardless of how the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ season ends, you can bet the front office will be jumping at the opportunity to keep Max Scherzer on the roster come November. The three-time Cy Young winner will be a free agent once his massive seven-year, $210 million contract expires in just over a month and he’ll be a hot commodity since he’s going to finish either first or second in the 2021 Cy Young race. He could have a fourth award when all is said and done.
MLB
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
NFL
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Anthony Hardy
TMZ.com

Tom Cruise Shocks Fans at Dodgers/Giants Playoff Game

Tom Cruise may be one of the biggest movie stars in the world, but Saturday night he was just a fan at a baseball game. Cruise hit up Oracle Park in San Francisco where the Giants squared off against the Dodgers, where he paid $1k for a seat. You gotta watch the video ... as fans notice him and start fawning ... Cruise handles it like a pro. He's gracious, even chatty with everyone.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Oracle Park#Kayaks#Giants Dodgers#Cbs Sf#Nl West
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
Click10.com

Jo Lasorda, widow of Los Angeles Dodgers manager, dies at 91

FILE - Tommy Lasorda and his wife Jo hug as they watch a video tribute to Tommy prior to the Los Angeles Dodgers' baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Los Angeles, in this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2013, file photo. Jo Lasorda has died. She was 91. She died Monday night, Sept. 20, 2021, at her home in Fullerton, the team said Tuesday. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
CELEBRITIES
FOX2Now

Fan wears creepy giant cartoon head to Dodgers vs Cardinals game

LOS ANGELES – During the broadcast of the NL wild card game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers, a fan wearing an interesting costume head was seen behind home plate. The fan’s costume head was just a big gray sphere with a nose shape and eyes,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
cbslocal.com

Heartbroken Fans Disappointed After Giants Lose 9-2 To Dodgers In Playoff Game 2

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — It’s not how Giants fans envisioned Saturday night ending, but they say the team’s 9-2 loss to the Dodgers is what you expect when you get two powerhouse teams. We spotted Giants streaming out of Oracle Park during the 7th inning. “We’re really disappointed. We...
MLB
FanSided

Mookie Betts was furious over Brandon Crawford’s elite grab

Mookie Betts could not believe Brandon Crawford robbed him of a base knock in Game 3. Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was beside himself when San Francisco Giants shortstop robbed him of a clutch base hit. Runs were at a premium in Game 3 of the 2021 NLDS....
MLB
CBS LA

Dodgers Stave Off Elimination With 7-2 Win Over Giants In Game 4 Of NLDS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts homered and drove in three runs, Will Smith also went deep and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Francisco Giants 7-2 on Tuesday night to force a decisive Game 5 in their NL Division Series. The 107-win Giants host the 106-win Dodgers on Thursday night, with the winner advancing to face Atlanta in the NL Championship Series. The Braves eliminated Milwaukee earlier Tuesday. The Dodgers managed just five hits in a 1-0 loss — their second shutout defeat — in Game 3 to put the defending World Series champions on the brink of elimination. They...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

There’s Nothing Like Watching Aces Shove in October

It took until yesterday afternoon—the fourth day of the postseason—before two starting pitchers completed six innings in the same game. Hours later, two other starting pitchers did it again. It was refreshing to see, not because of some old-timey, pitcher-wins-matter romanticism. But simply because ...
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers vs. Giants: NLDS Game 3 TV channel, live stream, watch online, time, odds, pitching matchup

The anxiously awaited Dodgers-Giants NLDS shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 4. In Game 2, the Dodgers evened the series with a 9-2 win thanks to five strong innings from Julio Urías and a balanced attack that saw six different Dodger hitters drive in at least one run. Now let's set the stage for Monday's critical NLDS Game 3 at Dodger Stadium.
MLB
Reuters

Dodgers hit five homers, keep pace with Giants

EditorsNote: Adds missing words in 8th & 10th grafs. Another day, another onslaught of Dodgers home runs. Los Angeles hit five more long balls in an 8-3 victory Thursday to cap their late-season domination of the visiting San Diego Padres. Mookie Betts and Corey Seager belted consecutive home runs to...
MLB
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
47K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy