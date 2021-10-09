NFL Players Association board of player representatives votes to retain executive director DeMaurice Smith

In a vote held Tuesday, the National Football League Players Association executive committee failed to approve a contract extension for union executive director DeMaurice Smith, according to two sources privy to the proceedings. Without the required unanimous approval from the committee, Smith will now need two-thirds of the 32 player representatives to vote in favor of his extension. If Smith does not get the votes, there would be an open election for the head union job. Smith’s contract expires in March 2022. The NFLPA declined to comment on the vote. The Tuesday vote included the 11 members of the executive committee, also...

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO