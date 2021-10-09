CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Players Association board of player representatives votes to retain executive director DeMaurice Smith

By DAN GRAZIANO via ESPN
ABC News
 4 days ago

The NFL Players Association board of player representatives voted to retain executive director DeMaurice Smith for another term in a close vote Friday evening. In a conference call that included the player reps from all 32 NFL teams, Smith received 22 votes in favor of him staying as executive director, just clearing the two-thirds threshold necessary to prevent him from having to run against other candidates in an open election next March. Eight of the player reps voted to remove Smith and two abstained, according to a source.

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Demaurice Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Players Association#Nflpa#American Football#The Executive Council#Buccaneers#Cba
profootballrumors.com

NFLPA To Vote On DeMaurice Smith’s Future

DeMaurice Smith‘s time as NFLPA executive director could be coming to a close. On Friday, the union’s 32 player reps will hold a vote on Smith’s future, as Mark Maske of the Washington Post writes. If Smith doesn’t win two-thirds of the vote, the NFLPA will conduct an open search...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

NFLPA Panel Withholds DeMaurice Smith Extension, New Vote Planned

In a vote held Tuesday, the National Football League Players Association executive committee failed to approve a contract extension for union executive director DeMaurice Smith, according to two sources privy to the proceedings. Without the required unanimous approval from the committee, Smith will now need two-thirds of the 32 player representatives to vote in favor of his extension. If Smith does not get the votes, there would be an open election for the head union job. Smith’s contract expires in March 2022. The NFLPA declined to comment on the vote. The Tuesday vote included the 11 members of the executive committee, also...
NFL
NBC Sports

NFLPA decides to retain DeMaurice Smith, who says it will be his final term

The NFL Players Association won’t be looking for a new executive director. At least not yet. The NFLPA board of player representatives voted on Friday night to keep DeMaurice Smith. He needed a two-thirds majority to avoid having the job declared open. Per multiple reports, he secured 22 “yes” votes, with eight “no” votes and two abstentions.
NFL
Daily Mail

Raiders coach Jon Gruden insists he's 'not racist' and gets support from some players after 2011 email surfaced showing him using racist trope to describe union chief DeMaurice Smith

Jon Gruden again denied being a racist after his Las Vegas Raiders lost their first game since the revelation of his decade-old email in which the longtime head coach used a racist trope to describe players' union chief DeMaurice Smith. Gruden apologized for his 'insensitive remarks' when asked about the...
NFL
On3.com

DeMaurice Smith responds publicly to Jon Gruden email, challenges NFL

DeMaurice Smith shared on Twitter his belief that Jon Gruden’s email is proof that football needs to be better in regards to equality and respect. The executive director of the NFLPA commented that Gruden has reached out to him, but that Smith believes he is not the only person who makes comments like those in his email.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy