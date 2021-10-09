NFL Players Association board of player representatives votes to retain executive director DeMaurice Smith
The NFL Players Association board of player representatives voted to retain executive director DeMaurice Smith for another term in a close vote Friday evening. In a conference call that included the player reps from all 32 NFL teams, Smith received 22 votes in favor of him staying as executive director, just clearing the two-thirds threshold necessary to prevent him from having to run against other candidates in an open election next March. Eight of the player reps voted to remove Smith and two abstained, according to a source.abcnews.go.com
