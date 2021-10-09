CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Queen’s Crown Tournament Bracket Revealed, First Participant Advances On SmackDown

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first round of the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament kicked off during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX season premiere episode. The opening match saw Zelina Vega defeat Toni Storm. The next blue brand match will be Carmella vs. Liv Morgan later tonight. The winner of that match will face Vega in...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Wrestling Torch

10/8 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report and analysis of King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments including Rey vs. Sami, Carmella vs. Liv

LIVE FROM SAN JOSE, CALIF. -They opened with Bianca Belair entering the ring mid-ring-entrance as Michael Cole introduced the show. The ribbon scoreboards said it was the “season premiere” of Smackdown. Becky Lynch was lounging with her feet up in the aisle at a desk. Meanwhile, Sasha Banks was at the commentary desk. Pat McAfee asked what was going on.
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.08.21

Hey everyone, it’s Friday so here’s another offering for Smackdown. Tonight the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments will begin, Sami Zayn takes on Rey Mysterio (Dominik heel turn incoming) and Liv Morgan taking on Carmella. There will also be that most vaunted of time killers, a contract signing. In this case it’ll be three women signing when Becky Lynch signs to defend her title against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel. Becky will be heading to RAW after Crown Jewel, as will Belair, so either Banks takes the belt or we get an exchange where the Smackdown and RAW women’s champions trade belts. This is the first post Draft show, but the full roster changes wont go into effect until after Crown Jewel. I’m sure we’ll get more advancement between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar ahead of their clash, Naomi will probably get ignored by Sonya Deville, Happy Corbin exists, and we might get Drew McIntyre showing up in some capacity. Alright, that’s enough preview from me so let’s get to the action.
WWE
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Hey everyone, it’s Friday so here’s another offering for Smackdown. Tonight the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments will begin, Sami Zayn takes on Rey Mysterio (Dominik heel turn incoming) and Liv Morgan taking on Carmella. There will also be that most vaunted of time killers, a contract signing. In this case it’ll be three women signing when Becky Lynch signs to defend her title against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel. Becky will be heading to RAW after Crown Jewel, as will Belair, so either Banks takes the belt or we get an exchange where the Smackdown and RAW women’s champions trade belts. This is the first post Draft show, but the full roster changes wont go into effect until after Crown Jewel. I’m sure we’ll get more advancement between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar ahead of their clash, Naomi will probably get ignored by Sonya Deville, Happy Corbin exists, and we might get Drew McIntyre showing up in some capacity. Alright, that’s enough preview from me so let’s get to the action.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zelina Vega
Person
Dana Brooke
Person
Carmella
Person
Toni Storm
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Shayna Baszler
Wrestling World

Brock Lesnar will disappear from WWE once again

One of the main characters of the current WWE storylines, who currently figures as the challenger of the Friday Night Smackdown Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is precisely his archenemy: Brock Lesnar. After making his sensational comeback in Summerslam, the former WWE Champion is back to challenge the Tribal Chief of the blue show, leaving both WWE Universe fans and his former mentor Paul Heyman shocked.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Says The Undertaker Ordered Wrestlers To Bully Him

During a recent episode of the ‘That 90s Wrestling Podcast‘, former WWE wrestler René Duprée commented on The Undertaker ordering other wrestlers to bully him. During the interview, Dupree had this to say about the bullying and hazing he faced as a result of The Undertaker’s instructions:. “They took my...
WWE
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder prize money: How much will fighters earn for heavyweight bout?

This Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle their rivalry as they fight for the WBC heavyweight title for the third time.Fury and his American foe fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, with the Briton then beating Wilder via seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in February 2020.That victory saw Fury, 33, extend his unbeaten record to 19-0 while handing Wilder his first defeat and taking the ‘Bronze Bomber’s WBC belt, which is on the line again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.A full-capacity 20,000 crowd is expected to attend the seismic bout,...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Knockout! Watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 full fight video highlights

Tyson Fury kept his WBC heavyweight title and won his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder last night (Sat., Oct. 9, 2021) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as “Gypsy King” finished “Bronze Bomber” via 11th-round knockout in one of the best heavyweight fights you will ever see.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brackets#Wwe Smackdown#Jewel#Combat#Wwe Queen#Queen S Crown Tournament#Fox
MMAmania.com

Deontay Wilder makes statement after Tyson Fury KO loss: ‘He came to lean on me’

Coming into their third fight, Tyson Fury was the big odds favorite to beat Deontay Wilder — a -285 favorite to be precise, over Wilder’s +225 dog status. But, everyone who knows Wilder knows you can never count him out. He’s lost every round in a fight only to come back and knock his opposition out stone cold. And during the Fury vs. Wilder 3 trilogy last night (Sat., Oct. 9, 2021), Wilder almost pulled it off, dropping Fury twice in the fourth round (watch highlights from Fury vs. Wilder 3 here).
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

D-Von Dudley Details Why He Doesn’t “Do Business Anymore” With Bully Ray

D-Von Dudley’s in-ring days may be behind him, but the decorated tag team wrestler still contributes to professional wrestling on the daily as a producer. Despite enjoying his current gig as a member of WWE’s backstage personnel, D-Von says it took some time getting used to. “Just for the record,...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Velvet Sky Says People Don’t Know Real Reason Dudley Boyz Parted Ways

As noted earlier, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley went into detail recently on why he and Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, “do not do business anymore” and parted ways in 2016. “I wish him nothing but the best. We do not do business anymore,” D-Von told The Cut...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Booker T Says Current WWE Star Can Beat Up Everyone On The AEW Roster

For a time AEW Dynamite was going head to head with NXT on Wednesday nights, and on Friday AEW Rampage will go head to head with SmackDown for the first time ever. The shows will oppose each other for the first 30 minutes of Rampage, and the wrestling world is waiting to see what will happen.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On WWE’s Booking of The Queen’s Crown Matches On SmackDown

As seen on the October 8th 2021 edition of Friday Night Smackdown, Carmella defeated Liv Morgan in a Queen’s Crown tournament match. According to Fightful Select, there was a point in time where Liv was booked to win the match but WWE decided to change plans. Fightful also noted the following:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jerry Lawler Thinks Comment During WWE RAW Is Why He Is Not On Commentary

At a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest on October 9, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler was asked about comments he made on commentary on an April 2020 episode of RAW on wrestler Akira Tozawa. As transcribed by POST Wrestling, Lawler first explained how the idea to make the comment came about, which was from him working with Mauro Ranallo on commentary for a WWE video game.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Admits It “Was Painful” To Be Away From The Ring During Her Pregnancy

Following a 15-month layoff due to the birth of her daughter, Becky Lynch came back to WWE at SummerSlam and became the SmackDown Women’s Champion by defeating Bianca Belair in less than 30 seconds. Lynch left the WWE at the highest peak any female wrestler has ever hit, main eventing WrestleMania 37 in successful fashion against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video: Son Of WWE Hall Of Famer To Debut On WWE NXT 2.0 Soon

Solo Sikoa is set to make his WWE NXT 2.0 debut soon. Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode featured a “coming soon” teaser vignette for a new Superstar named Solo Sikoa. “You won’t find my wins and losses in any record books, those live on the streets. I was left to fight alone when I was 15 years old, and that’s when I became Solo Sikoa. Street Champion, of the Island,” Sikoa said in the vignette.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown: Brock Lesnar Returns to Face Roman Reigns Ahead of Universal Championship Match at Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar has returned to Friday Night SmackDown ahead of his match with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel! Ever since Roman Reigns came back to the WWE and started working with Paul Heyman, one of the biggest questions that has been lurking under the surface is what would happen if Brock Lesnar ever came back into the equation. Now we have an idea of what that will look like as Lesnar has come back following his surprise at WWE SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns ahead of their match at Crown Jewel.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bayley Fuels Speculation With Comments During WWE RAW

Bayley took to Twitter during tonight’s WWE RAW and fueled speculation with what could be described as a cryptic tweet. “It might get harder to understand, but it doesn’t become less important.. What I want doesn’t even exist yet. #raw #SmackDown,” she wrote. Bayley has not posted a follow-up to...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy