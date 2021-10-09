4 dead after small plane crashes at Georgia’s DeKalb airport

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who opened an emergency exit on a flight that arrived at Miami International Airport is now in the hospital. According to investigators, 33-year-old Christian Segura was on an American Airlines flight from Colombia when he opened the emergency exit and walked on the plane’s wing once the plane was at the gate. He was quickly apprehended by Customs and Border Protection agents. Segura was taken to jail, but said he wasn’t feeling well so he was transported to the hospital. While at the hospital, police said, Segura attempted to escape. Segura remains at the hospital under police custody. He has been charged with violating a designated operational area of the airport, battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with violence and escape. American Airlines thanked its “team members and law enforcement for their professionalism and quick action.”

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO