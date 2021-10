Alexis Ohanian showed his support for wife Serena Williams during the 2021 Met Gala by being her date, and by wearing a $283,000 NFT inspired by the tennis star on the lapel of his tuxedo.On Monday, the couple was photographed posing on the red carpet at the Met Gala, with Williams wearing a lace full-length bodysuit and pink and black feathered cape by Gucci while the Reddit founder opted for a simple black tuxedo.According to Ohanian’s Twitter account, he accessorised his look with a small NFT badge from the CryptoPunks collection that depicts his wife, and which he purchased for...

TENNIS ・ 28 DAYS AGO