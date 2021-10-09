CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Britney Spears is writing a fiction book

femalefirst.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears is planning on writing a fiction book that takes inspiration from her conservatorship battle, as she posted about the new venture on Instagram. Britney Spears is planning on writing a fiction book that takes inspiration from her conservatorship battle. The 39-year-old singer has announced she is going to...

www.femalefirst.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden, 15, & Sean, 16, Are So Grown Up In Rare New Photo

Britney Spears’ boys are all grown up! The pop stars’ teen sons were all smiles as they made a rare social media appearance. Check out the photos here!. Britney Spears‘ sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who mostly stay out of the public eye, made an appearance on social media on Tuesday, October 5, wearing the biggest grins as they posed for some photos. The boys, who Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, appeared all grown up as they smiled for the camera with Kevin’s friend, CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales.
CALABASAS, CA
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Tells Court Her Dad’s Still Messing With Her Wedding

Britney Spears is taking steps to hammer out a prenuptial agreement with her fiancé Sam Asghari — and having her estranged dad Jamie Spears still at the helm of her estate is a problem, her lawyer claims in a new court filing. The new paperwork, filed Wednesday and obtained by Rolling Stone, is calling for Jamie’s ouster as conservator of the pop star’s estate on a much faster timetable than Jamie proposed in his surprise September 7th petition to terminate his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship. While Jamie had asked for a January court hearing on his petition, Britney and her new lawyer,...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
Rolling Stone

Oops! She’s Posting Again: Britney Spears Reactivates Instagram

UPDATE (9/20): Britney Spears is back on Instagram after briefly deleting her account. The singer reactivated her account with some photographs from a recent trip to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari. “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy shit … FIANCÉ,” Spears wrote. “I still can’t believe it !!!! I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already!!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions!!!! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) ** Britney Spears deleted her Instagram Tuesday, September 14th,...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Calls The Shots In Their Relationship: Personal Trainer Is 'Practically In Charge Of Her Affairs', Says Source

You want a piece of Britney Spears? You’ll have to go through Sam Asghari first!. Now that they’re officially engaged, the pop star is only too happy to let the actor call the shots when it comes to managing her life, an insider tells OK!. Ever since Spears, 39, revealed Asghari, 27, proposed on Sept. 12 — five days after her father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the conservatorship that’s given him control over her estate for the past 13 years — the singer’s “practically put Sam in charge of her affairs,” the insider spills.
RELATIONSHIPS
imdb.com

Jamie Spears Suspended From Britney Spears' Conservatorship

The court has made a big decision regarding Britney Spears' ongoing conservatorship. In a hearing held at a Los Angeles courthouse on Wednesday, Sept. 29, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled Jamie Spears was suspended from his role effective today. E! News has learned from the courtroom that business owner John Zabel will be the temporary conservator of the estate through the end of the year. Britney's attorney stated he plans to file his own petition in the next 30-45 days to terminate the entire conservatorship with a formal plan. Britney was not present for the hearing. Her parents were present on the phone, but didn't speak...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Other Side#Something Happens
Frankfort Times

Britney Spears' lawyer will investigate Jamie Spears' 'misconduct'

Britney Spears' lawyer is planning to investigate "the misconduct of Jamie Spears" before her next conservatorship hearing. The 'Toxic' singer's dad was suspended from his position as co-conservator of her estate in a hearing earlier this week, and the 39-year-old star's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, admitted he and his team are planning an extensive review of all of Jamie's documents before the next meeting on 12 November.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Jamie Lynn Spears To Release A Book After Sister Britney Called Out Family On Instagram

Jamie Lynn Spears is sharing details about her upcoming tell-all book amid her older sister Britney Spears’ ongoing conservatorship battle. The 30-year-old actress-singer took to Instagram Monday to post a photo of herself rocking an off-white ensemble while sitting on a white couch. In her lengthy caption, the “Zoey 101” alum opened up about her upcoming memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” which comes out early next year.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Britney Spears Jokes About Releasing a Book After Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir Announcement

One day after Jamie Lynn Spears revealed her upcoming memoir, big sister Britney Spears had some words of her own about planning to release a book. The Zoey 101 actress announced Monday that she would be publishing her book, titled Things I Should Have Said, on Jan. 18, 2022, via Worthy Publishing. Under the description of the book on the publisher's official website, it reads, "She spent years escaping into different characters—on All That, Zoey 101, and even in the role as Britney’s kid sister." "I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else," the younger Spears wrote on her Instagram. "I know I still have ALOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this '30 year long' chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life."
CELEBRITIES
menlopark.org

Fiction Book Group: The Water Dancer

In Coates's much-lauded work of historical fiction, we meet young Hiram Walker, who was born into bondage. When his mother was sold away, Hiram was robbed of all memory of her—but was gifted with a mysterious power. Years later, when Hiram almost drowns in a river, that same power saves his life. This brush with death births an urgency in Hiram and a daring scheme: to escape from the only home he’s ever known.
MENLO PARK, CA
HipHopDX.com

Tyga Clarifies Altercation With LAPD After Ex-Girlfriend Popped Up At His Door

Los Angeles, CA – Tyga was involved in an altercation with his ex-girlfriend Camaryn Swanson at his California home early Monday morning (October 11). According to TMZ, Swanson showed up at Tyga’s residence in a rage around 3 a.m. ET and began screaming “at the top of her lungs” before he let her in and the incident allegedly turned physical.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mediaite.com

Brittany Murphy Documentary Claims She was in ‘So Much Pain’ Before Death: ‘She Had Bambi Legs and Couldn’t Stand Up’

HBO has dropped the trailer for the latest documentary on the sudden death of 32-year-old actress Brittany Murphy, alleging that she was in “so much pain” before she died. The documentary, titled What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, will air October 14 on HBO Max and aims to explore the final days before Murphy’s death in 2009, including her relationship with her husband Simon Monjack, who died from similar causes just five months later.
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

Kim Kardashian says North West is ​“a total goth”

They say that kids instinctively rebel against their parents. Presumably young North West has heard her father Kanye’s recent Donda album, because her mother Kim Kardashian-West has revealed that the eight-year-old is all about Black Sabbath. “North is like goth. She’s into Hot Topic,” Kim told Ellen DeGeneres. ​“She puts...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy