Britney Spears is writing a fiction book

One day after Jamie Lynn Spears revealed her upcoming memoir, big sister Britney Spears had some words of her own about planning to release a book. The Zoey 101 actress announced Monday that she would be publishing her book, titled Things I Should Have Said, on Jan. 18, 2022, via Worthy Publishing. Under the description of the book on the publisher's official website, it reads, "She spent years escaping into different characters—on All That, Zoey 101, and even in the role as Britney’s kid sister." "I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else," the younger Spears wrote on her Instagram. "I know I still have ALOT of learning to do, but I feel like finishing this book gave me closure on this '30 year long' chapter of my life, and hopefully helps anyone else out there who forgot their worth, lost their voice, or is trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life."

