Newlywed Issa Rae says she is in no rush to have children. The Insecure star married Louis Diame in France back in July. During an interview with Self, the actress said, “I’m extremely happy being married. But I like my life, I like this selfishness, and I know that I have a window. I’ve always felt that way, that women, Black women especially—unless you’re Viola Davis or Angela Bassett—you have a window when people are going to want to continue to see you and see what you can do. Then there are so many limitations placed upon you, and that does keep me up.”

