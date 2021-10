Do you know how it feels when you run into your ex who has since gone on to be with your arch-rival?. No? Well, Kyle Shanahan does. Facing off against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, Shanahan's team will battle it out against 49ers' 2020 sack leader Kerry Hyder and former San Francisco cornerback DJ Reed, both of whom have switched sides and now play for the Seahawks.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO