Training-camp debut was worth the wait for Kraken center and new dad Alex Wennberg

This wasn’t exactly how Kraken center Alex Wennberg envisioned starting training camp ahead of what could be a career-defining season for him. Wennberg had been in camp a couple of days last month when his fiancee, Felicia Weeren, went into labor as the team prepared to head to Spokane for its preseason opener against the Vancouver Canucks. At that point, with the Kraken also poised to travel to Canada the following week for games in Edmonton and Calgary, the 27-year-old figured it best to skip the first half of his team’s preseason schedule.