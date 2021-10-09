CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants righty Johnny Cueto not on NL Division Series roster

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Johnny Cueto is not on the San Francisco Giants’ roster for the NL Division Series as manager Gabe Kapler went with his established bullpen after the right-hander missed time through the season with elbow troubles.

San Francisco first baseman Brandon Belt is sidelined by a broken left thumb that he hopes will heal in time for a return in the NLCS should the Giants advance.

Cueto went 7-7 with a 4.08 ERA over 22 outings and 21 starts, making the first relief appearance of his career Sept. 30 against Arizona.

The Dodgers are carrying 12 pitchers and 14 position players for the best-of-five series beginning Friday night at Oracle Park between 107-win NL West champion San Francisco and defending World Series champion Los Angeles, which won 106 games for baseball’s second best record.

Dodgers 41-year-old designated hitter and first baseman Albert Pujols is set to make his first playoff appearance since 2014 with the Angels. He was not in the starting lineup for Friday’s opener.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

