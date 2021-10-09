Twitch Hacker Strikes Again? Jeff Bezos’ Face Looms Over Game Categories
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ face appeared above game categories on Twitch, suggesting the hacker who leaked data earlier this week is still at large. A hacker recently stole data from Twitch, including its source code and user data, and leaked it on 4chan. The alleged goal was to “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space” because “their community is a disgusting toxic cesspool.”nichegamer.com
Comments / 1