Twitch Hacker Strikes Again? Jeff Bezos’ Face Looms Over Game Categories

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ face appeared above game categories on Twitch, suggesting the hacker who leaked data earlier this week is still at large. A hacker recently stole data from Twitch, including its source code and user data, and leaked it on 4chan. The alleged goal was to “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space” because “their community is a disgusting toxic cesspool.”

CNET

Twitch reportedly defaced with pictures of Jeff Bezos

Twitch was reportedly defaced for a few hours early Friday, with pictures of Jeff Bezos replacing background images in games. According to The Verge, which cited Twitch users on Twitter and Reddit, users saw images of the Amazon founder in the listings for GTA V, Dota 2, Smite, Minecraft, Apex Legends and other games on the Amazon-owned streaming service. Company officials didn't immediately return a request for comment.
RETAIL
ComicBook

Twitch Hack Leads to Jeff Bezos Pogchamp Emote Appearing in Strange Places

It's been a rough week for those at Twitch. Not only was the massive streaming website the prey of a substantial hack earlier this week, but said hack resulted in a number of pieces of important information falling into public view. Now, to make this week even more stressful for Twitch, it looks like another new hack has now come about, although this new breach is seemingly meant to troll the website more so than do any real damage.
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

Twitch struggles with hackers and hate raid bots

Twitch, Amazon's popular live video streaming platform, on Thursday said hackers took advantage of a mistake in a server configuration tweak to steal data. A massive trove of confidential Twitch data dumped on the internet included records showing top game play streamers took in millions of dollars during the past year. The breach came as another black eye for Twitch's cyber defenses that have struggled to stop "hate raids" by software "bots" targeting streamers who are not white, male and straight. "We have learned that some data was exposed to the internet due to an error in a Twitch server configuration change that was subsequently accessed by a malicious third party," the company said in a post.
VIDEO GAMES
Business Insider

Amazon-owned Twitch breached by hackers who reportedly leaked everything from creator payouts to an unannounced Amazon digital game store

Amazon's Twitch has been hacked, resulting in a major data breach. The source code for Twitch and creator earnings numbers were reportedly included in the hack. It's unclear whether user data was leaked, but changing your Twitch password may be a good idea. Twitch , Amazon's massively popular video-game-streaming service,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
nichegamer.com

Twitch Hacker Leaks Source Code, Steam Competitor Vapor, Streamer Revenue Figures, and More to 4chan

A hacker has stolen data from Twitch, including its source code and user data, and leaked it on 4chan. VGC reports the hacker shared a 125GB torrent link to 4chan today (October 6th), with the goal to “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space” because “their community is a disgusting toxic cesspool.” Last month, some of the website’s streamers organized a 24-hour walkout over “hate raids” that moderators were failing to address.
VIDEO GAMES
Mac Observer

Anonymous Hacker Shares Twitch Source Code and Payout Data

An anonymous hacker shares data claimed to be Twitch source code. That’s right, not just Twitch data but Twitch itself, its source code and user payout data. The user posted a 125GB torrent link to 4chan on Wednesday, stating that the leak was intended to “foster more disruption and competition in the online video streaming space” because “their community is a disgusting toxic cesspool”.
TV & VIDEOS

