FEMA warns about Ida-related scammers

Scammers are filing false Ida claims with FEMA on homes in the state in an effort to collect money.

FEMA spokesperson Nate Custer says they send out inspectors to check on claims and when they knock on the door some homeowners tell them they’ve never filed with the agency. “So someone is apparently taking addresses of people and trying to turn that into a registration and try to collect money in a scam from FEMA.” said Custer.

Custer says the fraud perpetrated by scammers against FEMA after Ida can hurt the legitimate owner of a home seeking assistance from the agency. He says, “it’s unfortunate that some of these fraudulent registrations may be shutting people out, if you will, from legitimately registering something they had planned to do all along.”

Custer says these scammers need to know that local authorities are looking into their efforts to rip FEMA off and cause problems for actual Ida victims.

To report scams, fraud and identity theft you can contact the Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.