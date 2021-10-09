CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coatesville, PA

Teenager Facing Criminal Charges After Posting Social Media Threat Against Coatesville Schools, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447HDQ_0cLog4gJ00

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A student is now facing criminal charges for posting a social media threat against Coatesville schools.

The threat forced the district to hold classes virtually Friday.

The Caln Township Police Department says the teenager admitted to creating the post and told investigators it was intended as a joke.

Police say this is a reminder of the importance of using social media responsibly.

Comments / 1

Mel B
3d ago

Dear dumbass teenagers, a threat will NEVER be seen as a joke. Get that through your thick skull's. Sincerely, everyone shaking their heads at you

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
chescotimes.com

Police arrest teen over CASD alleged school shooting threat

Caln Police arrested a local student following a threat — which the student later claimed to be a joke — of a school shooting in the Coatesville Area School District, Thursday. The threat led to an early dismissal of schools in favor of remote learning as local police worked to...
COATESVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Coatesville, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Coatesville, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Coatesville, PA
KRMG

Social media threat to Broken Arrow schools is a hoax, district says

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department is stepping up patrol after a possible threat was made on social media. “We take any threats towards our children seriously and are responding with extra patrol and coordination with Broken Arrow Public Schools,” the police department said on Facebook. They...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
pilot.com

School Police Looking Into 'Concerning' Social Media Posts

Moore County Schools Police are investigating social media activity by a Pinecrest student after multiple students reported it to the school. Principal Stefanie Phillips emailed Pinecrest parents Wednesday morning stating that the school does not believe that the “concerning posts” constitute an imminent threat. “We are proud of our students...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
CBS Miami

Police Investigating Hialeah Middle School Social Media Threat

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Concerned parents showed up at Hialeah Middle School to pick up their kids Friday morning after learning that a threat was made on social media. “Miami-Dade Schools Police is conducting a thorough investigation, including determining the source of the post. There is no reason, at this time, to believe the threat is credible,” said district spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego She said in an abundance of caution, there was an extra police presence at the school. She added the students are safe and continuing with their day.
HIALEAH, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

East Allegheny School District Increasing Security After Students Allegedly Make Threat

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) — Students and parents can expect increased security at schools in the East Allegheny District until Friday after a threat. Superintendent Alan Johnson says a group of 9th and 10th graders allegedly made a violent threat against the high school. The school district says that North Versailles Township Police were notified of a threat made on Snapchat overnight, but police don’t have any evidence and believe it has minor credibility. In a message shared on the district’s Facebook page, Johnson says that there will be an increased security presence, including the presence of police officers. Johnson says that...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
Dallas News

South Grand Prairie student arrested after social media post threatening high school

Various social media threats targeting area schools diverted police resources as they responded to a shooting at Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington. Kevin Kolbye, Arlington assistant police chief, said officers were checking on the validity of comments posted on various social media that indicated potential threats at nearby schools. This came just after the morning shooting at Timberview in which four people -- including two students -- were injured. The suspect -- a student from the school -- has since turned himself in to authorities.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
claxtonenterprise.com

Police investigate assault video posted to social media

Claxton Police Department (CPD) and Evans County School System (ECSS) officials are investigating an incident that appears to have occurred at Claxton Middle School last Thursday. CPD Lt. James Waters said the investigation relates to circulation of a social media video which shows several students physically attack…. …Waters did say,...
CLAXTON, GA
foxkansas.com

Social media threat prompts school action

Just one day after a school shooting in Arlington, Texas a Wichita middle school went on lockdown Thursday over a potential threat. A photo was posted to social media showing what appeared to be a Hadley Middle School student holding a gun in one of the school bathrooms. FOX Kansas...
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita middle school locked down after social media threat

A middle school in Wichita was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after a possible threat was found on social media. The threat was posted on Instagram that mentioned a school named Hadley, but it did not give any more specifics. The Wichita school district locked down Hadley Middle School at 1101 North Dougherty.
WICHITA, KS
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Increased security at Akron high school after social media post

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Akron Public Schools and Akron police are investigating a social media post that prompted increased security at Firestone Community Learning Center. The post showed two boys displaying “guns” in a bathroom at the high school Thursday morning, an Akron Public Schools spokesman said. It has not been determined if the weapons were real or fake.
AKRON, OH
Times Union

Amsterdam teen accused of school threat via social media

AMSTERDAM - A 17-year-old is charged with making a terroristic threat that resulted in a police response and lockout at Amsterdam High School Thursday afternoon, Montgomery County Sheriff Jeffery T. Smith said. Law enforcement officials received a call shortly after noon reporting that there was a threat of gun violence...
AMSTERDAM, NY
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
43K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy