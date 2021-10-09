Teenager Facing Criminal Charges After Posting Social Media Threat Against Coatesville Schools, Police Say
COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A student is now facing criminal charges for posting a social media threat against Coatesville schools.
The threat forced the district to hold classes virtually Friday.
The Caln Township Police Department says the teenager admitted to creating the post and told investigators it was intended as a joke.
Police say this is a reminder of the importance of using social media responsibly.
