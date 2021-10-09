CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice Department won’t charge cop who shot, paralyzed Jacob Blake

By Seth Lemon
 4 days ago
Demonstrators march through town to protest Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley's announcement that no charges would be filed against Police Officer Rusten Sheskey in the shooting of Jacob Blake on January 05, 2021. Photo credit Scott Olson/Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Justice said Friday federal prosecutors would not criminally charge a Wisconsin police officer in the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake seven times after responding to a report of a domestic altercation in Kenosha in August 2020.

The shooting left Blake paralyzed below the waist and prompted several days and nights of protests. Several people were shot and killed during late-night incidents.

State prosecutors declined to charge the officer earlier this year, claiming video showed Blake was carrying a knife.

DOJ prosecutors said they did not have enough evidence to prove the officer violated Blake’s civil rights.

“Accordingly, the review of this incident has been closed without a federal prosecution,”

Jacob Blake’s family condemned the federal government’s decision, calling it “unconscioinable.”

“If we had a heart to be broken, it would be,” said Blake’s uncle, Justin. “But because we’ve been through all we’ve been, we’re not.”

