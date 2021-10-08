CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Opinion: Steve Breen's cartoon caption contest for Oct. 8, 2021

By Steve Breen
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqGG0_0cLoftCy00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0igMjP_0cLoftCy00

Alex Cohen was on the ball this week! Congrats, Alex. He will receive Steve Breen’s signed original in the mail. Thanks to all those who participated. The art for next week’s contest is below.

Winner

“Does the National Mall really need a Google monument?” Alex Cohen, San Diego

Finalists

“Imagine the bill for Visine.” Gene Holtz, Rancho Bernardo

“It was funded by a donation from the Columbia Broadcasting System.” Rich Heckman, San Diego

“Iris — I can’t make up my mind whether this is eye-catching or an eyesore.” Sujata Raman, Carmel Valley

“You should see it at night when it closes.” Allan Heck, Scripps Ranch

“Are you kidding me? I’m the only one who can see the giant spec in its eye?” Jenny Taylor, Oceanside

“Now I understand what you meant when you said you wanted to go to the ICU.” Barbara Cota, Scripps Ranch

“I spy with my little eye ... ” Phyllis Knight, Valley Center

“It’s a gift from a rich optometrist.” Jim Thomson, Coronado

“A monument to jealousy will be the envy of all others!” Charlie Nelson, San Diego

“Can someone make eye contact with me, please?” Jody Sawyer, Scripps Ranch

“The George Orwell Memorial was dedicated in 1984.” Larry Salvadori, San Diego

“I named this ‘Stareway to Heaven.’” Ruben Escobosa, San Diego

“Frankly, I think it’s an eyesore!” Mike Abernathy, Carlsbad

“If we can get it to cry, we’ll end the drought!” Merrick Marino, San Diego

K-12

“The Eye-ffel tower!” Heitor Pereira, seventh grade, Correia Middle School

“I thought GPS tracking would be a little more discrete.” Avery Heckman, seventh grade, Correia Middle School

“I’ve always wondered how God watches over us.” Wade Connor, eighth grade, Correia Middle School

“This isn’t my eye-deal living situation.” Isabella Brown, eighth grade, Correia Middle School

Next Week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nFY7x_0cLoftCy00
(Steve Breen)

To enter, email your submissions to cartooncontest@sduniontribune.com by 10 a.m. Tuesday. Please limit your captions to three and keep ’em brief. Good luck and stay healthy!

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
City
Carmel Valley, CA
City
Coronado, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Carlsbad, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

The art and activism of Yolanda López

Many tributes have been written since Yolanda López died on Sept. 3 after a lengthy battle with liver cancer. And while her passing mere months before her first-ever solo exhibition was set to open at the Museum of Contemporary Art, San Diego seems unfair and unjust, the San Diego-born López leaves behind a local and international legacy that will live on for generations to come.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Cartoon#K 12 School#Visine#Icu#Correia Middle School#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Google
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy