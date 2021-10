A new Ghost Recon game is reportedly set to be revealed today, and its title and first piece of art may have already leaked. Ubisoft is said to be planning to host a special stream to celebrate the franchise's 20th anniversary today at 10:00 PDT/13:00 EDT/18:00 BST, which will include behind-the-scenes looks at the military shooter franchise and "the worldwide reveal of a brand new Ghost Recon project." That's all we'd have to go on if not for an apparent leak posted to Reddit then backed up on ResetEra, which calls on viewers to sign up to test a game called Ghost Recon Frontline.

