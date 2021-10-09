CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Far Cry 6: How to Get Industrial Circuits Fast

By Diego Perez
attackofthefanboy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustrial Circuits are a very important resource in Far Cry 6, and you can use them to craft advanced Supremo improvements and several weapon improvements at a Workbench. They’re quite hard to find, but there are a few ways to get them reliably. An improved Supremo and enhanced arsenal will make the fight against Anton Castillo’s forces much easier, so you’ll want to stock up on these and other resources as much as you can. These are the best ways to get Industrial Circuits in Far Cry 6.

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

How to get the Far Cry 6 secret ending

Obviously there's a Far Cry 6 secret ending. It's a series tradition at this point that there's an ending riiight at the start, but a lot of people miss it because… well, it's a secret. That's kind of the point. Knowing when and where you can technically complete the game and walk away within the first hour isn't always obvious. So to save you time waiting everywhere and anywhere you think you might be able to trigger the Far Cry 6 secret ending, we've broken down exactly where and how to see it.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Far Cry 6 guide: How to get tanks (1944 Petrov and all variants)

If you’ve been playing previous Far Cry games, then, chances are, you’re familiar with exploring the countryside by driving, flying, or sailing different vehicles. But, of course, nothing beats the wanton destruction caused by tanks. These ungodly armored behemoths will make quick work of the Yaran military if you can manage to acquire one. Here’s our Far Cry 6 guide to help you get tanks, including the 1944 Petrov HS-100, 1944 Petrov HS-100 B, and Petrov HS-100 Elite (super heavy).
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Far Cry 6 Guapo amigo guide: How to get the crocodile companion

Guapo is one of the amigos that you can have in Far Cry 6. This crocodile companion is extremely tough and fierce, able to withstand damage and rip apart your foes’ limbs. Here’s our Far Cry 6 Guapo amigo guide to help you obtain this crocodile companion. Note: For more...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Far Cry 6: How to Get The Autocrat (Best Pistol)

Far Cry 6 has a boatload of guns that Dani Rojas will want to pick up if they hope to overthrow the tyrant known as El Presidente, Anton Castillo. And while there are plenty of awesome heavy weapons like Flamethrowers and the Rocket Supremo, there is one gun early on in the game that you’re definitely not going to want to miss. Here is everything you need to know about how to get The Autocrat Pistol in Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Guerilla Camps#Industrial Circuits#Special Operations
pcinvasion.com

Far Cry 6: How to get the El Capirote, Ciervo Macho, and El Depredador

Far Cry 6 has an assortment of unique weapons. But, we’ve rarely seen several that can come from the same location. Here’s our Far Cry 6 guide to help you get the El Capirote bow, Ciervo Macho shotgun, and El Depredador sniper rifle. Note: For more information, check out our...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Far Cry 6: How To Unlock The Wingsuit, Fast Travel & Airdrops | Upgrade Locations Guide

Why walk when you can fly in Far Cry 6. The wingsuit makes a welcome return to the series, alongside mainstay tools like the grappling hook and parachute. The wingsuit lets you soar through the Yara sky much faster than the parachute, and unlocking it also gives you a secondary ability — with the wingsuit, you can now also fast travel to locations with the Air Drop command, hopping from an airplane and out into the wilderness. This is my preferred method for infiltration, and gives you a great overhead view of the area. And it makes stealth infiltration just that much easier. Just try to avoid slamming into the ground at high speed.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Far Cry 6: How to Get Chorizo the Dog

Chorizo is one of the many Amigos that you can recruit in Far Cry 6, and he’s an incredibly useful ally despite his adorable appearance. He’s a small little dog that needs a wheelchair to get around, but that doesn’t mean he can’t participate in the revolution. Chorizo is a stealth Amigo, making him a perfect fit for players who like to do things quietly with a bow. He can distract enemies and sniff out materials and resources for you as well, giving him utility even outside of combat. Here’s how to find.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Far Cry 6: How to get Overclocked weapons from the Black Market

There are countless weapons that you can obtain in Far Cry 6. Some are standard variants, while others are definitely more unique. Then, there are those that are in a league of their own. Here’s our Far Cry 6 guide to help you get Overclocked weapons from the Black Market. The options this week include the MP5, Eastern Front (i.e., Mosin-Nagant), and 1887 shotgun.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Google
pcinvasion.com

Far Cry 6 guide: How to get The Autocrat unique pistol in Fort Quito

The nation of Yara is filled with countless armaments for warfare, including unique weapons. The Autocrat is one such example, and it might be the first rare find that you’ll stumble upon in Far Cry 6. Here’s our Far Cry 6 guide to help you get The Autocrat unique pistol from the Yaran Contraband chest in Fort Quito.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to find all Far Cry 6 Triada Blessings Relics and get Oluso the Ghost Panther

Far Cry 6 Triada Blessings mission is a Yaran Stories sidequest where players find three Relics to unlock the secret of Oluwa Cave, and Oluso the Ghost Panther as an amigo. Inside of which are numerous treasures - including a unique Supremo, Resolver weapon and that mystical panther. However, finding the Relics can be tricky, with puzzles, platforming and enemies ahead. We'll take you on a walkthrough of the Far Cry 6 Triada Blessings sidequest, including how to get the three Relics and how to get the mystical ghost panther Amigo on your side.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Far Cry 6: All 7 Amigos and How to Get Them

Companions are nothing new to the Far Cry series, but Far Cry 6 has replaced them with Amigos, animal companions that can follow you around and help you take down Anton Castillo’s forces. Each Amigo serves a unique purpose, and each of them can be upgraded with special abilities that make them even more useful both in and out of combat. From the lovable Chorizo to the deadly Guapo, there’s an Amigo out there for everyone. Here are all 7 Amigos in Far Cry 6 and how to get them.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

How long is Far Cry 6?

How long is Far Cry 6? Ubisoft's latest doesn't differ greatly from the previous games in the open-world wreck 'em up series, so if you were happy with the amount of time it took you to take down the cultists of Montana in Far Cry 5, for example, you'll be content here. Of course, given the series' freeform structure, there will be wild variations in play time.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Far Cry 6: how to get Depleted Uranium

Want to know where to find Depleted Uranium in Far Cry 6? Depleted Uranium is a very important resource in Far Cry 6, the latest title in Ubisoft's massive open-world FPS series. Although in this case, it's actually less of a resource and more of a currency which you can use to purchase powerful and unique gear from your comrade, Juan.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Far Cry 6: how to get Gunpowder

Confused about how to get Gunpowder in Far Cry 6? Gunpowder is a fairly sparse but very important resource in Ubisoft's colossal open-world FPS title, as it is a required component for upgrading your weapons arsenal throughout the game. There are only a few ways you can get your hands on Gunpowder in Far Cry 6, so follow the tips below to learn how to amass a healthy stockpile of Gunpowder while you play.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Far Cry 6: How to Fix Warm Up PSO Cache Error

Far Cry 6 is finally here, but some players are unable to boot up the game because of a bug involving “Warm Up PSO Cache.” On PC, the game will display the message “Warm Up PSO Cache” when you boot it up, but it can get stuck on this message for a very long time. This can prevent the game from starting entirely, which can be incredibly frustrating for those who are just trying to play the new video game they just bought. Thankfully, there are a few things you can try to fix it. Here’s how to fix the Warm Up PSO Cache error for Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Get Guapo in Far Cry 6

Some players are curious about how to get Guapo in Far Cry 6. Guapo is the first of seven animal companions players can have in Far Cry 6. He is a crocodile that aids the player in battle by attacking enemies and redirecting attention away from the player. Guapo's special ability is that he can revive himself after being downed in battle. Guapo is not ideal for stealthy gameplay as he will automatically charge any enemy near the player, but he can be told to remain in one spot or dismissed entirely if he become too much of a hindrance.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Far Cry 6 - How To Get Every Amigo

No revolution is won by a single guerrilla, and in Far Cry 6 you'll be getting some help in your war against Anton Castillo from a variety of sources. While fellow rebels are handy, Amigos are far superior to those forces thanks to their versatility. Whether you're looking for an...
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Can You Fast Travel in Far Cry 6?

Wondering if you can fast travel in Far Cry 6? Good news – you can! Here’s what you need to know about getting around Yara quickly. Fast travelling in Far Cry 6 is easy, but like most games, you’ll first need to unlock new locations before you can fast travel to them. And more than most, you’ll be very grateful for the option to fast travel, because Far Cry 6‘s map is HUGE. We mean really, really huge. We wouldn’t like to travel from one side to the other on boat or foot, let’s put it that way.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Far Cry 6: How to Save Your Progress

Far Cry 6 utilizes an autosave system like most games these days, but it doesn’t always work as intended. Sometimes the game won’t keep track of military bases or ambushes that you’ve completed, and you can find yourself losing a small chunk of progress if you exit the game sometimes. Unfortunately, there is no way to manually save your game in Far Cry 6, but there are a few workarounds you can use to force the game to autosave and mark your progress. Here’s how to save your game in Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy