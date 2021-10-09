CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting KC’s Felipe Hernandez suspended for betting on MLS games

Cover picture for the articleSporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernandez has been suspended without pay after an investigation revealed violations of Major League Soccer’s gambling integrity rules, including that he bet on two MLS matches. MLS said Friday that an independent investigation launched in July found that Hernandez had engaged in “extensive and unlawful...

northwestgeorgianews.com

MLS player suspended for betting on matches

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Felipe Hernandez was suspended without pay for the rest of 2021 Friday after Major League Soccer discovered he had bet on league matches. "Hernandez engaged in extensive and unlawful sports gambling while a member of Sporting Kansas City that included placing wagers on two MLS matches, in direct contravention of league rules," MLS said in a release.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says 1 Prominent NFL Team Is “Done”

The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League for two-plus seasons, but they’re struggling in 2021. Kansas City is now 2-3 on the season following Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the...
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
Yardbarker

Angel Hernandez's Game 2 strike call graded worst of season

Angel Hernandez has a reputation for making bad calls, and the veteran umpire did not do anything to change that during Saturday night’s NLDS game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. Hernandez rang up Giants leadoff hitter Darin Ruf in the bottom of the first inning on...
NBC Sports

Hernandez's Game 2 umpire scorecard fits brutal performance

Any time an MLB umpire is trending on social media, it isn't generally for a positive reason. Such was the case with controversial veteran Angel Hernandez, who was the home plate umpire for Saturday night's Game 2 of the NLDS between the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. It took less...
CBS LA

Football Fans React To Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test Requirements To Get Into SoFi Stadium Sunday

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Fans who went to see the Chargers take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at SoFi Stadium had mixed reactions to the new county mandate, which required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to get into the venue. (credit: CBS) The LA County mandate went into effect Oct. 7 and applies to outdoor venues, bars, breweries and wineries. “I’m not happy about it because we found out about it Wednesday night,” said a Browns fan. “We’re okay with it. We’re vaccinated. So, it’s not a big deal, but it’s just another burden on fans coming into the stadium.” “It kind...
chatsports.com

Three years after controversial game, Marrufo is assigned to a Sporting KC game

Perusing the official game notes when Sporting KC sends them out is a regular task. The first thing to check is injury updates, then take a glance at records between the teams and check who will be the referee. Normally it is rather mundane and boring but for the Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas match, the referee name jumped out.
Hutch Post

Sporting KC wins in Texas Wednesday

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dániel Sallói had two goals to push his season total to 15, Johnny Russell scored on a penalty kick and Sporting Kansas City beat 10-man FC Dallas 3-1 on Wednesday night. Kansas City has won three of its past four games as it chases the top...
Kansas City Star

Daniel Salloi strengthens MVP case in Sporting KC’s 3-1 victory over FC Dallas

Major League Soccer MVP candidate Daniel Salloi endured a quiet 90 minutes in Sporting Kansas City’s weekend loss to the Seattle Sounders. So it stood to reason that he’d want to bounce back quickly in Kansas City’s road game against FC Dallas on Wednesday night. The Hungarian winger didn’t just...
dallassun.com

Daniel Salloi's brace helps Sporting KC get past FC Dallas

Daniel Salloi scored twice and Johnny Russell added a goal on a penalty kick as Sporting Kansas City returned to its winning form with a 3-1 win over short-handed FC Dallas on Wednesday in a Western Conference match in Frisco, Texas. Sporting KC (14-6-7, 49 points) jumped onto the top...
tucson.com

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
