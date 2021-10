In years past, it felt like the Seattle Seahawks could do just about anything; draft a Hall of Fame QB and future Super Bowl champion in the third round? Sure. Assemble a legendary defense that is comprised of one first round selection and a bunch of mid/late-round players? Done. Dismantle every offense they face with a smothering defense while picking apart the opposing team with a conservative yet explosive offense? You betcha. And this could go on.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO