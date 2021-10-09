CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Street welcomes back Bills fans for Sunday “Block Party”

By Patrick Ryan
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XBoJg_0cLoecU400

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills fans will be back on Chippewa Street Sunday to cheer on their team at the second Bills Block Party of the season.

Chippewa Street, between Delaware Avenue and Franklin Street, will close for the game so fans can sit, stand and eat in the street and watch the Bills play in Kansas City on 15 foot LED video walls.

The festivities will also include a live DJ for commercial breaks, a live halftime show, food and drink specials from Labatts and Bocce Pizza.

City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said he was encouraged by the turnout for last month’s block party and expects Sunday’s party to be even better.

“The first ‘Buffalo Bills Block Party,’ held last month for the Bills-Miami road game was a great success, with over 700 Bills fans gathering with friends and family to cheer on the Bills and support our Chippewa Street businesses,” Mayor Brown said. “I expect the Sunday Night AFC Championship rematch between the Bills and the Chiefs will be an even bigger draw.”

If you want to get in on the Block Party, standing room general admission tickets will cost $10, tables of 10 people cost $250. You can buy tickets online or in-person at the gate for people 21-years-old and up.

Block party ticket holders can also watch the Bills take on the Chiefs at Soho, Rec Room, Local Kitchen & Bar, Buffalo Tap House, 67 West and Bottoms Up.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

News 4 Buffalo

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

