Taunton, MA

30 Vehicles Catch Fire In Taunton Auto Auction Lot

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAUNTON (CBS) – Dozens of vehicles caught fire in the lot of an auto auction in Taunton Friday night. Firefighters were called to the IAA auto auction on Myricks Street at about 5:40 p.m. and discovered approximately 30 vehicles burning. “It takes a lot to get a car on fire...

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

Related
CBS Baltimore

Gas Explosion Levels Edgewood Home, Man Seriously Injured

EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A gas explosion in Edgewood leveled a home down to its foundation Sunday night. The explosion damaged adjacent homes and sent a resident of the house to a burn center with serious burns. Units from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded around 9:30 p.m. to the scene at the 2500 block of Thornberry Road for multiple reports of the explosion. Surrounding fire companies and departments put the resulting fire from the explosion out by midnight. #BREAKING – Deputy State Fire Marshals are actively investigating a house explosion in the 2500 block of Thornberry Dr in Edgewood. It has been...
EDGEWOOD, MD
Post Register

Nampa restaurant catches fire

NAMPA, ID (CBS2) — The Nampa Fire Department battled scorching flames at a Nampa restaurant. El Tenampa Mexican Grill and Cantina on Caldwell Blvd. caught fire Wednesday morning. The City of Nampa reported on Facebook that "many districts... came together to respond to this unfortunate fire." The fire occurred in...
NAMPA, ID
CBS Philly

Dump Truck, Pickup Truck Crash In East Norriton Township

EAST NORRITON, Pa. (CBS) — A dump truck and pickup truck crashed in Montgomery County on Tuesday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the scene at Eisenhower Drive and Township Line Road in East Norriton Township just after 3 p.m. The video shows the pickup is on its side and the dump truck off the road. There is no word on how this happened or if there are any injuries.
EAST NORRITON, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Man, Justin Reaves, Dies In Fatal Auto Accident That Involved SEPTA Trolley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man died early Sunday morning in a fatal auto accident in West Philadelphia that involved a SEPTA Trolley, police say. The victim was later identified as Justin Reaves. The accident occurred on Powelton and Lancaster Avenue around 3:30 a.m., according to officials. The SEPTA Trolley was traveling westbound on Lancaster Avenue, police say, while the car Reaves was in traveled northbound on Powelton Avenue. The trolley then struck the car on the passenger side, which trapped him inside the car, and he had to be extricated from the vehicle. Reaves and the operator of the car, who has yet to be identified, were then transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Reaves was pronounced dead at 3:58 a.m., police say, while the operator suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There’s also no injury to the operator of the trolley, according to police. The investigation is active and ongoing with the Accident Investigation Division.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sacramento

Fatal Car Crash In Isleton Kills 1, Injures Another

ISLETON (CBS13) — A severe two-vehicle crash killed one person and injured another on Highway 160 in Isleton Saturday evening, the River Delta Fire District said. The crash happened at around 6 p.m. at 15175 Highway 160, and there was significant damage to both vehicles. The fire district said Engines 94, 594, Air 94, Battalion 94 and Chief 9400 along with California Highway Patrol and a medic ambulance responded, however, they were only able to save one of the drivers. According to the River Delta Fire District, “Chief 9400 established Highway 160 Command while engine crews extricated one patient from the vehicle. Medic Ambulance treated an additional patient with minor injuries. Sadly, one patient died on scene as a result of their injuries.” As of the moment, the name of the deceased driver has not been released.
ISLETON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Brentwood House Fire Spreads To Other Homes In Area; Neighbors Evacuated

BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — A house fire in Brentwood, fueled by strong winds, reportedly spread to other homes in the neighborhood, forcing evacuations Tuesday morning. The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) tweeted about the fire on Nicholas Court around 8:41 a.m. Tuesday, noting that there was “heavy fire involvement” at the home and that residents should avoid the area. Brentwood: ECCFPD and ConFire units are responding to a structure fire on Nicholas Ct. One home has heavy fire involvement. Due to strong winds the fire is threatening other homes. Brentwood PD is assisting with evacuations. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/CoFMFcR3RT — ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) October 12, 2021 According to a reporter on scene, residents evacuated the neighborhood by 9 a.m. By then the fire had spread to four houses. Police were assisting with the neighborhood evacuation over concerns that strong winds could continue to spread the 2-alarm fire. House fire in Brentwood. (Art Ray) This story will be updated.
BRENTWOOD, CA
KTAL

Vehicle fire at gas station

Newsfeed Now: Facebook whistleblower testifies before Congress; Brian Laundrie’s sister answers questions about his whereabouts. Tyson employee says she'll be placed on unpaid leave despite medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccine. At-home COVID-19 tests recalled kits amid false-positive results. 911 call from man who claims he spoke to Brian Laundrie along...
CBS Denver

Truck Driver Abdullateef Akilo Cited For I-70 Car Hauler Crash

(CBS4) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has issued a Careless Driving summons to a 22-year-old truck driver following a violent crash on the western side of Floyd Hill last weekend. Abdullateef Akilo’s rig careened downhill on Interstate 70 and into roadside jersey barriers Saturday afternoon. The cab of the truck jack-knifed and separate from the trailer that was hauling five cars. The trailer jumped the jersey barriers and went down an embankment toward Highway 6, spilling the vehicles along the way. The debris nearly reached Clear Creek. (credit: CBS) Akilo, from Houston, Texas, has a tentative court date in late November or...
14news.com

EFD investigating after abandoned house catches fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Department crews were called to the 1100 block of Keller St. for a house fire early Saturday morning. Officials say around 5:50 a.m. firefighters arrived to an abandoned house fully engulfed in flames through the roof. The fire spread to the side and the attic space of one of the other homes next door.
EVANSVILLE, IN
FingerLakes1

Fire in Walmart parking lot damages three vehicles

A vehicle caught fire at a Homosassa Florida Walmart which damaged two close by vehicles. On Sunday afternoon the Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to the fire and arrived to find three parked cars in flames. The fire was controlled within 15 minutes and it was determined the fire began...
HOMOSASSA, FL
wglr.com

Dubuque Vehicle Fire

A Cuba City man escaped injury Wednesday afternoon when his vehicle caught on fire. Officials with the Dubuque Fire Department were called to Dodge Street around 12:30 and found the vehicle engulfed in flames. The driver – Jon Merfeld – was able to get out of the vehicle without any injuries. Crews quickly extinguised the blaze. According to a report, the fire appeared to have started in the engine compartment. Merfeld did tell Dubuque Fire officials he had recently worked on the vehicle.
CUBA CITY, WI
KEPR

Richland business catches fire overnight

RICHLAND, Wash. -- Tommy's Tap House in Richland has heat and smoke damage after a fire late Thursday night. Fire crews were called out just before midnight to the business on the 1300 block of Lee Boulevard. Crews say when they arrived smoke could be seen coming from the back...
RICHLAND, WA
The Frederick News-Post

Outbuilding catches fire east of Frederick

Firefighters for much of Thursday battled an outbuilding fire east of Frederick in the 7400 block of McKaig Road. The approximately 60-by-30-foot building drew Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services to the area at about 12:23 p.m. Thursday, DFRS tweeted, and the incident was still active several hours later.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Daily Herald

Fire guts Elgin-area auto repair shop, damages 20 vehicles

Fire tore through a large auto repair facility near Elgin Saturday evening, gutting the structure and damaging about 20 vehicles, authorities said Sunday. Barlett Fire Protection District firefighters responding to a 6:09 p.m. report of a fire in the area of Lambert and Spaulding roads arrived at 6:15 p.m. to find the facility well involved with fire and approximately 20 cars next to the building in flames, according to fire officials.
ELGIN, IL
kscbnews.net

Carbon Black Plant Contents Catch Fire

At 1:31 AM on Sunday morning, the Grant County Fire Dept. was paged to the Birla Carbon USA Plant at 3500 S RD S for a report of a ware house on fire. Upon arrival fire units found the entire contents of the warehouse on fire. The contents were approximately 200 pallets of carbon black.
GRANT COUNTY, KS
Pharos-Tribune

Teen ends up in custody as car catches fire

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — At approximately 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Indiana State Police Radio Region 1 Dispatch received a 911 call from OnStar stating that a stolen blue 2019 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound on Interstate 65. Tippecanoe County deputies and troopers located the Malibu and attempted to stop it on the...
INDIANA STATE

