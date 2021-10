The Busan International Film Festival will be a homecoming of sorts for Zhang Lu. The celebrated art-house director was born in China, but is of Korean ethnicity, and has enjoyed many of his successes in Busan, at the festival or through the project market. Zhang’s new film “Yanagawa” has its world premiere in Busan’s Icons section and will next travel to the Pingyao festival where it is set as the opening title. His past track record suggests that further globe-trotting is likely: “Grain in Ear,” “Fukuoka,” “Dooman River,” “Desert Dream” and “Gyeongju,” have gone on to win prizes in Cannes, Berlin...

