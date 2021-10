NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) — Students and parents can expect increased security at schools in the East Allegheny District until Friday after a threat. Superintendent Alan Johnson says a group of 9th and 10th graders allegedly made a violent threat against the high school. The school district says that North Versailles Township Police were notified of a threat made on Snapchat overnight, but police don’t have any evidence and believe it has minor credibility. In a message shared on the district’s Facebook page, Johnson says that there will be an increased security presence, including the presence of police officers. Johnson says that...

