CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE: Full Queen's Crown Tournament SmackDown Field Revealed

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight's SmackDown featured not one but two big tournaments, which included the return of King of the Ring and the debut of the Queens Crown tournament. Round 1 will consist of four matches, with two on SmackDown and two on Monday Night Raw. Tonight's SmackDown matches include Toni Storm vs Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan vs Carmella, and up first was Storm vs Vega. Both stars made their way to the ring and when the bell hit Vega charged full steam ahead, and early on it looked like anyone's match to be had, as the two traded punches and reversals throughout.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – Season Premiere Episode, Tournament Matches, Contract Signing

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. – The WWE SmackDown on FOX season 24 premiere episode opens live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Bianca Belair’s music is playing as she dances in the ring. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville are standing there with a table for a contract signing. Sasha Banks is standing on top of the announce table. Pearce says we’re here to make the Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women’s Title official for WWE Crown Jewel. Deville does the introductions as we see what happened last Friday with Banks defeating Belair thanks to an assist by SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Deville introduces Lynch next and out she comes as the music hits. Cole shows us how Lynch stopped Belair from defeating RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match on RAW, and was then attacked by Banks.
WWE
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.08.21

Hey everyone, it’s Friday so here’s another offering for Smackdown. Tonight the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments will begin, Sami Zayn takes on Rey Mysterio (Dominik heel turn incoming) and Liv Morgan taking on Carmella. There will also be that most vaunted of time killers, a contract signing. In this case it’ll be three women signing when Becky Lynch signs to defend her title against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel. Becky will be heading to RAW after Crown Jewel, as will Belair, so either Banks takes the belt or we get an exchange where the Smackdown and RAW women’s champions trade belts. This is the first post Draft show, but the full roster changes wont go into effect until after Crown Jewel. I’m sure we’ll get more advancement between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar ahead of their clash, Naomi will probably get ignored by Sonya Deville, Happy Corbin exists, and we might get Drew McIntyre showing up in some capacity. Alright, that’s enough preview from me so let’s get to the action.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Queen's Crown bracket set, first two wrestlers advance

The first two wrestlers have advanced in WWE's inaugural Queen's Crown tournament. Zelina Vega and Carmella booked their spots in the Queen's Crown tournament semifinals by winning first-round matches on tonight's episode of SmackDown. Vega defeated Toni Storm, while Carmella defeated Liv Morgan. Vega and Carmella's semifinal match will take...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zelina Vega
Person
Dana Brooke
Person
Carmella
Person
Toni Storm
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Shayna Baszler
Wrestling World

Brock Lesnar will disappear from WWE once again

One of the main characters of the current WWE storylines, who currently figures as the challenger of the Friday Night Smackdown Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is precisely his archenemy: Brock Lesnar. After making his sensational comeback in Summerslam, the former WWE Champion is back to challenge the Tribal Chief of the blue show, leaving both WWE Universe fans and his former mentor Paul Heyman shocked.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Says The Undertaker Ordered Wrestlers To Bully Him

During a recent episode of the ‘That 90s Wrestling Podcast‘, former WWE wrestler René Duprée commented on The Undertaker ordering other wrestlers to bully him. During the interview, Dupree had this to say about the bullying and hazing he faced as a result of The Undertaker’s instructions:. “They took my...
WWE
MMAmania.com

Knockout! Watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 full fight video highlights

Tyson Fury kept his WBC heavyweight title and won his trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder last night (Sat., Oct. 9, 2021) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as “Gypsy King” finished “Bronze Bomber” via 11th-round knockout in one of the best heavyweight fights you will ever see.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Deontay Wilder makes statement after Tyson Fury KO loss: ‘He came to lean on me’

Coming into their third fight, Tyson Fury was the big odds favorite to beat Deontay Wilder — a -285 favorite to be precise, over Wilder’s +225 dog status. But, everyone who knows Wilder knows you can never count him out. He’s lost every round in a fight only to come back and knock his opposition out stone cold. And during the Fury vs. Wilder 3 trilogy last night (Sat., Oct. 9, 2021), Wilder almost pulled it off, dropping Fury twice in the fourth round (watch highlights from Fury vs. Wilder 3 here).
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#Smackdown#Queens Crown#Twitter
cartermatt.com

Why was Matt James eliminated from Dancing with the Stars?

Why was Matt James eliminated from tonight’s Dancing with the Stars, especially after a strong and interesting routine? We’re used to there being predictable exits on this show, especially in an era where the judges often have final say. Dare we say it, though: This may be the most shocking...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

What is Deontay Wilder’s net worth?

Deontay Wilder will have revenge on his mind when he takes on Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday in the final chapter of their trilogy. Wilder, from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, held the WBC belt from 2015 and was tipped to be a future opponent for Anthony Joshua before Fury lured him into the ring in December 2018.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Matt Riddle’s Wife Claims He Moved Away From His Family

Yesterday on Twitter, Matt Riddle posted a seemingly innocuous tweet about how he loves his life right now. However, it was the reply that drew attention. His wife Lisa posted a reply that accused him of moving away from her and his kids. It was later deleted, but screencaps are online.
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Booker T Says Current WWE Star Can Beat Up Everyone On The AEW Roster

For a time AEW Dynamite was going head to head with NXT on Wednesday nights, and on Friday AEW Rampage will go head to head with SmackDown for the first time ever. The shows will oppose each other for the first 30 minutes of Rampage, and the wrestling world is waiting to see what will happen.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jerry Lawler Thinks Comment During WWE RAW Is Why He Is Not On Commentary

At a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest on October 9, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler was asked about comments he made on commentary on an April 2020 episode of RAW on wrestler Akira Tozawa. As transcribed by POST Wrestling, Lawler first explained how the idea to make the comment came about, which was from him working with Mauro Ranallo on commentary for a WWE video game.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Video: Son Of WWE Hall Of Famer To Debut On WWE NXT 2.0 Soon

Solo Sikoa is set to make his WWE NXT 2.0 debut soon. Tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode featured a “coming soon” teaser vignette for a new Superstar named Solo Sikoa. “You won’t find my wins and losses in any record books, those live on the streets. I was left to fight alone when I was 15 years old, and that’s when I became Solo Sikoa. Street Champion, of the Island,” Sikoa said in the vignette.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown: Brock Lesnar Returns to Face Roman Reigns Ahead of Universal Championship Match at Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar has returned to Friday Night SmackDown ahead of his match with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel! Ever since Roman Reigns came back to the WWE and started working with Paul Heyman, one of the biggest questions that has been lurking under the surface is what would happen if Brock Lesnar ever came back into the equation. Now we have an idea of what that will look like as Lesnar has come back following his surprise at WWE SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns ahead of their match at Crown Jewel.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New WWE Crown Jewel Match Revealed

Hometown star Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali is now official for WWE Crown Jewel from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Tonight’s WWE RAW saw Ali and Mansoor take a loss to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. The tension between Ali and Mansoor continued after the match, and Ali later attacked Mansoor during a backstage interview with Kevin Patrick.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy