HBO has dropped the trailer for the latest documentary on the sudden death of 32-year-old actress Brittany Murphy, alleging that she was in “so much pain” before she died. The documentary, titled What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, will air October 14 on HBO Max and aims to explore the final days before Murphy’s death in 2009, including her relationship with her husband Simon Monjack, who died from similar causes just five months later.

