Colorado College hosts first regular-season game in new Ed Robson Arena

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado College Tigers are taking to the ice for their first regular-season game in the school's brand new Ed Robson Arena in downtown Colorado Springs.



KRDO is broadcasting the Tigers' first game against the St. Lawrence Saints. The puck will drop at 7:30 p.m., but we'll have a pregame show featuring the KRDO Sports team starting at 7 p.m.



You can watch the pregame show in this article, but tune to KRDO NewsChannel 13 to watch the full game.

You can take a look at the inside of the new arena with KRDO Sports Director Rob Namnoum at this link.

Coach Kris Mayotte has his eyes set on returning Colorado College to hockey greatness.

Meanwhile, there are several players on the Colorado College hockey roster who have big shoes to fill. Three Tigers' fathers have lifted the Stanley Cup, themselves.

And in the administration at Colorado College? Athletic Director Lesley Irvine is breaking barriers by being one of the few female ADs at the college level in the United States.

And after six decades of cheering on the Tigers, super fan Walt Jones was sure to be in attendance at the opening of the Ed Robson Arena, and he said the new rink had him in awe.

