This new ‘Star Wars’ book will help us understand ‘The Rise of Skywalker’
A new “Star Wars” book will tell a story that will help us understand the sequel trilogy, especially “The Rise of Skywalker.”. StarWars.com announced four new books that will tell stories from the “Star Wars” saga. One of the books, “Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith,” a novel by author Adam Christopher, will take place after “Return of the Jedi” and tell the story of Luke Skywalker and Lando Calrissian on a mission to find the planet Exegol, the Sith-controlled planet that first appeared in “The Rise of Skywalker.”www.deseret.com
