This new ‘Star Wars’ book will help us understand ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

Star Wars: Visions is the first time that the beloved franchise has ventured into the world of anime, giving fans a bevy of new characters and environments within the universe that introduced fans to Jedi and Sith, and it seems that fans fo the Force will have the opportunity to get a better look into the creation of the anthology series with an upcoming art book. Set to release next year from Dark Horse Comics, the art book will include art by the various anime studios that helped bring to life this new chapter in the world of Star Wars.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO