Bomb Threat At Nazareth Area High School Football Game Prompts Evacuation

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a high school football stadium in Nazareth Friday night, authorities said.

There were no reported injuries and the football game was cancelled for the evening, according to a tweet by Nazareth Area School District Superintendent Dr. Dennis Riker.

Riker urged all spectators to leave campus.

Further details were not immediately known.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

