Marthin Hamlet is heading into the PFL 2021 championships, and he will be using the love from his children as motivation to win. As the 2021 PFL season wraps up, the men and women set to battle it out for titles are getting ready in Florida. The light heavyweight title matchup between Antonio Carlos Jr. and Marthin Hamlet is an especially exciting bout. Hamlet is an 8-2 fighter who pulled out two wins this season to put him in the finals. Stemming from Norway, Hamlet was forced to spend a great deal of time away from home to be able to participate in this PFL season. He spoke to FanSided’s Amy Kaplan about how the time away took a toll on him.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO