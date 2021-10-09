‘We’d love to stay in the neighborhood.’ RoCo leaving Charlotte’s Central Square

One of the last remaining tenants of Charlotte’s Central Square is no more. RoCo will be closing its Commonwealth location at the end of business on Sunday, Nov. 14. However, the RoCo (short for The Roasting Company) restaurant owner told CharlotteFive that the team is actively looking for another space in the Plaza Midwood area — but good locations are hard to find. “We’d love to stay in the neighborhood. We have been looking for the past 6-8 months and continue to look,” owner Doug Bell said.