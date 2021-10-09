CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s soccer league needs cleanup action and support to survive harassment crisis (Editorial)

By The Republican Editorials
 4 days ago
Part of the tragedy surrounding the controversy engulfing the NWSL is that huge segments of the American sports fan base couldn’t recognize what “NWSL” actually was. Until, perhaps, now. The National Women’s Soccer League is front-page news for a sexual harassment scandal that began with the firing of North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley, but has quickly escalated to shake the very foundations of the 9-year-old pro league.

