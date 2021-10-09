Women’s soccer league needs cleanup action and support to survive harassment crisis (Editorial)

The commissioner of the U.S. National Women’s Soccer League resigned Friday night amid frustration among players over allegations of abuse. Lisa Baird said in a statement, “This week, and much of this season, has been incredibly traumatic for our players and staff, and I take full responsibility for the role I have played.” NWSL players gathered for a two-hour videoconference Thursday night to discuss alleged misconduct by male coaches in the league and asked the league to cancel five games scheduled for the weekend, which league leaders did Friday morning. Players said the NWSL should have shielded them from predatory conduct. One player alleges her coach coerced her into sex; he was fired Thursday morning. Another had been fired days prior for allegedly threatening and insulting his players.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO