GTA Trilogy Is Actually Happening | GameSpot News
Following weeks of rumor and speculation, Rockstar Games has officially announced a new Grand Theft Auto remaster package featuring GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas. The GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition comes with updated and improved versions of those three games. The bundle will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and on PC through the Rockstar Games Launcher later this year.www.gamespot.com
