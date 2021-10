Over the course of the last two weekends, Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan played a series of four solo acoustic sets at his Madame Zuzu’s tea shop in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. He performed under the banner of William Patrick Corgan Early Years 1985-1990, and the sets were described as more of a blast from the past, from a time between 1985 and 1990 that Corgan was exploring his musicality, yet to release even his first album. In line with the explanation provided about the shows, Corgan played a number of songs from his “pre-Pumpkins goth rock band the Marked, as well as a number of early Pumpkins tracks,” according to stereogum.com.

MUSIC ・ 8 HOURS AGO