Embry-Riddle is one of 11 colleges chosen to compete in Space Force Hyperspace Challenge
A team of students and faculty members from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University will compete in the U.S. Space Force's first collegiate Hyperspace Challenge. Over the next month, the team headed by Troy Henderson, associate professor of aerospace engineering, will participate in meetings with Space Force officials and attempt to offer solutions to a problem faced by space travelers: How to avoid collisions with space junk.www.news-journalonline.com
Comments / 0