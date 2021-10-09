Embry-Riddle is one of 11 colleges chosen to compete in Space Force Hyperspace Challenge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In just a matter of days, Blue Origin’s New Shepard will be blasting off into space from its West Texas launch site. There will be four crew members aboard, and one of them has ties to Pittsburgh. Glen de Vries is a graduate and current trustee at Carnegie Mellon University. He said he can’t wait to go to space, a dream he’s been chasing since he was a kid. “I’m still absorbing how exciting it’s going to be to go to space,” de Vries said. (Photo Credit: Blue Origin) The 49-year-old is also vice-chair of life sciences...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO