Tucker Carlson: This is what the country is fighting about

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

video.foxnews.com

Washington Post

Tucker Carlson makes a great point about Fox News’s vaccination policy

A Fox News host on Monday night offered a rare — if brief — commentary on his company’s own vaccination policy, even as he and others continue to attack President Biden’s similar policy. If only the nuance involved were extended to those criticisms. After Biden announced his policy for businesses...
HuffingtonPost

MSNBC's Chris Hayes Taunts Fox News' Tucker Carlson With His ‘Only Way Forward’

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Wednesday sarcastically suggested Tucker Carlson may soon find the courage of his convictions and quit Fox News to protest his network’s strict COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees. Carlson has been “the most vocal anti-vaccination voice in America media,” said Hayes, noting the conservative personality’s diatribes against...
Washington Post

Tucker Carlson confirms it: ‘I lie’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is fashioning something of a professional defense: Sure, he lies, but not the way those guys at CNN lie. In a 2018 podcast appearance, he ripped into CNN “Reliable Sources" host Brian Stelter. “He’s just such a pompous little guy. … I mean, he’s one of the falsest people I’ve ever seen on television. … He’s just so, like, self-righteous … but also lying at the same time. Like, I lie ’cause everyone does. But one thing I would never do, have never done in my whole life, is lie self-righteously,” said Carlson in a chat with Jamie Weinstein. Moments later, he reversed: “I don’t lie.”
MSNBC

Tucker Carlson has a bonkers new Covid vaccine conspiracy theory

Incendiary FOX News host Tucker Carlson is now baselessly claiming that the Pentagon's Covid vaccine mandate aims to identify 'sincere Christians,' 'free thinkers,' and 'men with high testosterone levels' in the U.S. armed forces. MSNBC's Brian Williams has details.Sept. 21, 2021.
mediaite.com

Matt Gaetz Is Now Promoting Replacement Theory to Defend Tucker Carlson

A sitting Republican member of Congress is openly touting the idea of “replacement theory.”. Replacement theory is a conspiracy pushed by white nationalists that white people are being “replaced” by migrants brought into the country. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who has talked up this idea over the past few months,...
Houston Chronicle

Tucker Carlson Is 'Just a Bad Person.' CNN Host Confronts Andrew Yang About Interview With Fox Host

“I want to ask you, Andrew, because you’re talking about fixing this system and you’re talking about, you know, bringing in better people into the political process, but I have to ask you about an interview that you did with Tucker Carlson recently,” Acosta said. “It took a bizarre turn when Tucker suddenly brought up the Unabomber. I want to play that and ask you about this on the other side.”
AdWeek

Sept. ’21 Cable News Ranker: Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Hannity Are Top 3 for the Month

According to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen, Tucker Carlson Tonight is the No. 1 cable news show for August 2021, not just in average total audience but also among adults 25-54. Carlson’s 8 p.m. offering hauled in an average of 3.37 million total viewers and 574,000 adults 25-54 per original broadcast. That’s growth from August 2021, when the program averaged 3.30 million total viewers and 551,000 adults 25-54.
AOL Corp

Chris Hayes challenges Tucker Carlson to resign over Fox News's vaccine mandate

Chris Hayes called out Tucker Carlson during Wednesday's All In With Chris Hayes. Hayes pointed out that Carlson has been a vocal opponent to vaccine mandates, both in the private and public sectors, while also adhering to his own company’s policies. Carlson has bashed mandates as “tyrannical” and referred to President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate as “a form of sadomasochism,” which Hayes found ironic.
mediaite.com

Tucker Carlson and Greg Gutfeld Have Insult-Riddled Debate Over CNN’s ‘Dumbest’ Anchor: ‘That Guy Is Every Bit As Stupid As He Seems’

Tucker Carlson made a guest appearance on Gutfeld! on Wednesday night to debate the eponymous host on the question of which CNN host is the “dumbest.”. Greg Gutfeld said he thinks Don Lemon qualifies for that ignominious distinction, while Carlson maintained that it’s Chris Cuomo. On his show on Tuesday, Carlson dubbed Cuomo “the single dumbest person ever to perform on cable news.” The Fox News host added, “He makes Don Lemon look like a particle physicist.”
Popculture

Fox News' Tucker Carlson Uses Demeaning Slur Against CNN Reporter on Live TV

Tucker Carlson used an ableist slur on his Fox News show on Monday night, referring to CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz as a "midget with a microphone." Carlson was in the middle of a segment about COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the protests against them, and other outlets' coverage of the debate. Prokupecz does not suffer from dwarfism, according to a report by The Daily Beast, but advocates for various groups have long called for the word "midget" to stop being used.
Herald Tribune

OPINION: Tucker Carlson's racial paranoia is delusional - and dangerous

What does Fox News host Tucker Carlson now have in common with the Norwegian mass shooter Anders Breivik, the Australian mass shooter Brenton Tarrant and the Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooter Robert Bowers? He, too, embraces the “great replacement theory.”. Just minutes before Breivik parked a van filled with...
Primetimer

Tucker Carlson says he's “not pretending at all” to be against vaccine mandates

The Fox News host said his outrage is "real" in response to criticism that he's against vaccine mandates, but hasn't criticized the COVID requirements at his employer Fox News. Carlson also called out President Biden, who recently whispered "Fox News" as an example of a COVD vaccinated workplace. In fact, Carlson says, Fox News employees who don't want to get vaccinated have to subject to regular testing. “To cynical authoritarians like Joe Biden and the ghouls around him, like Susan Rice, that just can’t be genuine,” said Carlson. “They assume the people you see on Fox News must be pretending, pretending for money or prestige or ratings or something else.”
The Week

Tucker Carlson wants an IRS targeting scandal of his own

An enemy is lurking among us, Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance (R) told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday night: nonprofits with "radical left-wing ideology." "The basic way this works is that the Ford Foundation, the Gates Foundation, the Harvard University endowment — these are fundamentally cancers on American society," Vance said, "but they pretend to be charities, and so they benefit from preferential tax treatment." Carlson blinked his agreement, and he grinned when Vance suggested a solution: "Why don't we seize the assets of the Ford Foundation, tax their assets, and give it to the people who've had their lives destroyed by their radical open borders agenda?"
