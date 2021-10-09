Pedestrian critically injured in St. Petersburg crash

The St. Petersburg Police Department is currently investigating a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian on Central Avenue. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, a 2015 GMC U-Haul box truck was headed southbound on 34th Street South. It was raining and there was traffic in front of, and to the side of the U-Haul, all moving below the speed limit, according to investigators. (The southbound traffic had a green light at Central Avenue and a green light at 1st Avenue South. )