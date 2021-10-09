CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spet by Robert Jukic

"Spet" ("Again") is the opening track of Robert's latest quartet recording. Bassist, composer, lyricist and producer Robert Jukič’s quartet with Slovenia’s leading improvisers Boštjan Simon on saxophone, Tomaž Gajšt on trumpet and Kristijan Krajnčan on drums. The quartet explores the sound, the borders and the freedom of a group without a harmonic instrument. Together they bring to life pictures of Robert’s compositional sketches which were inspired by humanity’s dark side and hope. Focusing on invention, creation, spontaneity, bringing the sound of comformism, opression, revolution, sarcasm, nihilism, irony…

R.I.P. "Heaven Help Me" singer and bassist surpreme, Deon Estus

(October 11, 2021) As the 1980s turned into the 1990s, there wasn’t a cooler, smoother nighttime jam than “Heaven Help Me,” the across-the-board smash for singer and bass player extraordinaire, Deon Estus. Tonight we sadly inform SoulTrackers that Mr. Estus has died at age 65. The Detroit-born Estus studied bass...
Matthias Müller / Eve Risser / Christian Marien: Formation

Two German improvisers, trombonist Matthias Mueller and drummer Christian Marien, join forces with French pianist Eve Risser for a brace of intriguing collectives under the moniker Cranes. Müller and Marien have performed together since 2006 as Superimpose, often appearing with guests, including saxophonist John Butcher, trumpeter Nate Wooley and vocalist Sofia Jernberg on their 2021 release With (Inexhaustible Editions). Prior connections with Risser include Müller's participation in her large ensembles, like the Red Desert Orchestra, while Marien and Risser first played together at the Moers Festival in 2015.
2021 Songbird Vocal Jazz Fest

I am an semi / pro singer continuing to explore my own voice and found this event to be such fun, informative, and supportive of any singer, no matter what level. Great networking atmosphere! I'll definitely attend in the future!. —Josephine Garland, Grand Island, Nebraska. The SongBird Vocal Jazz Fest...
Sarah Wilson: Kaleidoscope

Trumpeter Sarah Wilson has had several unique experiences throughout the development of her musical career, such as writing music for dance productions and puppet shows. That is reflected in the wide range displayed on this aptly-titled CD which draws as much from folk music, classical music, African pop and indie rock as it does from jazz.
Frank Macchia: Bluezapalooza

Frank Macchia has recorded some serious sounds in his day. Landscapes (Cacophony, 2008), for instance, with The Prague Orchestra, was a sweeping masterpiece of an album which should have won him some sort of Aaron Copland Award (It was nominated for a Grammy). But the reedist-composer-arranger also has a fun side, with albums like 2012's Swamp Thang (Cacophony), which offered up a set of grungy bayou boogies, blues, funk and New Orleans second line, all in an instrumental setting.
Barbara Dang & Muzzix: Michael Pisaro: Tombstones

Here we have a recording with a history, one which needs to be told in order to set it in context. "Tombstones" is the collective name of twenty songs composed by Michael Pisaro between 2006 and 2010 (before his marriage to Cherlyn Hsing-Hsin Liu led to his surname change to Pisaro-Liu). In 2012, eleven of those songs were released on a collectable limited-edition LP by the Human Ear Music (HEM) label, followed in 2013 by the same recordings on an HEM CD, both being credited to Pisaro. On that album, recorded in San Francisco, in 2010, the songs were performed by a nine-member ensemble of whom six were credited with vocals or spoken word recitation, Pisaro himself being one of the latter.
K.W. by Michael Hudson-Casanova

K.W. is Michael Hudson-Casanova's tribute to Canadian trumpeter, Kenny Wheeler, and the third track on his new album, Echoes of Thought. Pianist Lucas Brown delivers a powerful introduction, setting up the tune's harmony in a rubato fashion. Soloist Hudson-Casanova, Elliot Bild (trumpet), and Brown explore the tune's unique form. The rhythm section is fiery throughout.
Five Women Singing

Here are reviews of releases by five talented female jazz singers. They all prove that there can be a lot of variety in the simple art of singing a song. Sasha Dobson has been working as a vocalist, composer and instrumentalist in a lot of musical genres for over twenty years but here she devotes a set to her first love, jazz. She works in front of an easy-riding combo, led by guitarist Peter Bernstein. and sings in a gliding, sassy manner with a hint of Fifties hipster attitude. She includes a couple of her own breezy songs, "You're The Death Of Me" and "Better Days" which sit snugly to her sly, swinging renditions of familiar tunes likes "Softly As In A Morning Sunrise," "Sweet and Lovely" and "Girl Talk" where her friend and collaborator Norah Jones joins in on backing vocals.
Graham Dechter: Major Influence

The guitarist Graham Dechter offers his first new album in almost a decade. Major Influence was recorded prior to the pandemic with the dream rhythm section of Dechter's earlier recordings: pianist Tamir Hendelman, bassist John Clayton and drummer Jeff Hamilton. In early fall 2021, the band can now begin to contemplate returning to touring.
Confirmation by Atsushi Kumagai

"Confirmation" - Covered one of the jazz standards by Charlie Parker. The album is included 8 songs in total and 6 of them are all jazz standards covered. Other one, "Be There" is a R&B song which arranged with jazz flavor and another one, "Passing By" is my first jazz original.
Greg Burk: Sound Neighbors

Just as they say in real estate, "location, location, location," the same can be said for the piano trio of Greg Burk, bassist Ron Seguin, and drummer Michel Lambert. Recorded in Rome, where the American Burk now makes his home, Sound Neighbors reunites the pianist with the Canadians Seguin (also a resident of Rome) and Lambert, who were last heard on Burk's Many Worlds (482 Music, 2009) with Henry Cook.
‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song’ Review: A Unique and Gratifying Pop-Music Documentary

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song” is a documentary about the Leonard Cohen song “Hallelujah,” and if that sounds like a lot of movie to devote to one song — well, “Hallelujah” is a lot of song. The way we think of it now, it’s epic and lovely and trancelike: a hymn cast in a pop idiom. You might call it a feel-good hymn for a secular society, because the word “hallelujah” has obvious religious connotations, and part of the reason that people feel so good listening to “Hallelujah,” or singing along with it in oversize stadiums, is that...
Rolling Stones Producer Never Knew Why Charlie Watts Was a Member

Former producer and engineer Chris Kimsey said he always wondered why the late Charlie Watts was a member of the Rolling Stones. Kimsey first worked with the Stones as they recorded 1971's Sticky Fingers, and remained associated with them until 1981’s Tattoo You. His career also includes collaborations with Elton John, Paul McCartney, Peter Frampton and many others.
Mary LaRose: Out There

Vocalist Mary LaRose has explored the instrumental music of jazz artists in the past, penning lyrics to the music of Thelonious Monk,Ornette Coleman, Albert Ayler, and Charles Mingus. Also included in her previous releases is the music of Eric Dolphy, who has always been a spirit guide for LaRose. With Out There, she dedicates an entire album to Dolphy's compositions, plus a couple pieces tied to his legacy.
Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage to Confront Hecklers at Reno Concert

Tim McGraw shocked fans in Reno, Nevada this weekend when he jumped off stage to confront a heckler. The country music star was getting booed by some people in the crowd when he forgot the lyrics to his song "Just to See You Smile." McGraw hopped off the stage to get in their faces, in a video published by TMZ.
Jon Gordon: Stranger Than Fiction

Saxophonist Jon Gordon's superb 13th release as a leader, Stranger Than Fiction, consists of 10 cinematic and captivating originals. Gordon leads a large ensemble of mostly Canadian musicians through his vibrantly textured compositions. The focus is more on dynamic interplay of different band members and orchestral segments than on individual expressions. There are, however, brilliantly virtuosic soloists who seamlessly emerge out of these vividly ebullient works making them even more electrifyingly alive.
Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
R.I.P. Ricarlo Flanagan, 1981-2021

Ricarlo Flanagan was supposed to drop a new album today. But yesterday, friends and family mourned the comedian, actor and rapper, who died from COVID-19. Flanagan was 40. Originally from Ohio, Flanagan moved to Detroit in 2006 to advance his comedy and musical aspirations. He released his debut comedy album, Man Law, in 2013. As Father Flanagn, he released three other albums: Death of Davinchi (2010); An Opus Inspired By Andre Martin (2019); and Hope Your Proud (2020).
Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
