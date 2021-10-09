Spet by Robert Jukic
"Spet" ("Again") is the opening track of Robert's latest quartet recording. Bassist, composer, lyricist and producer Robert Jukič’s quartet with Slovenia’s leading improvisers Boštjan Simon on saxophone, Tomaž Gajšt on trumpet and Kristijan Krajnčan on drums. The quartet explores the sound, the borders and the freedom of a group without a harmonic instrument. Together they bring to life pictures of Robert’s compositional sketches which were inspired by humanity’s dark side and hope. Focusing on invention, creation, spontaneity, bringing the sound of comformism, opression, revolution, sarcasm, nihilism, irony…www.allaboutjazz.com
Comments / 0