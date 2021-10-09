CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil vs Colombia, Argentina vs Uruguay in WCup qualifying

perutribune.com
 4 days ago

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil has won all nine matches in World Cup qualifying so far and could well make it 10 on Sunday at Colombia. The Brazilians lead the 10-team South American round-robin competition by eight points. But one year before kickoff in Qatar, there are some longtime fans...

www.perutribune.com

