STEAM Lab Saturday: Food Sustainability for Kids

“Take what you’ll eat and eat what you take”. Growing up, you must have heard this, and you’ve tried to repeat this to your kids as well. Yet, it is a piece of advice seldom heeded. All around the world we waste a lot of food. The UN has adopted the Sustainable Goal of achieving Zero Hunger by 2030, but we aren’t on track as the trends suggest. Current estimates show that around 690 million people are hungry, and a quarter of a billion people worldwide are on the brink of starvation (1). Roughly one-third of the food produced for human consumption gets wasted each year. So, the impact of food lost and wasted is shocking — squandering resources like people, water, land, energy, and capital ultimately contribute to climate change and global warming (2).

