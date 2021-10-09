CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
STEAM Lab Saturday: Food Sustainability for Kids

cityofpaloalto.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's STEAM Lab Saturday! Join Librarian Alicia and special guest, and rising junior, Atharv Naidu!. We will learn all about greywater reuse and food sustainability! Have you ever wanted to grow your own food? Join us and learn how!. 1. Pick up a Grow Kit at the children's reference desk...

www.cityofpaloalto.org

Comments / 0

wyo4news.com

Food Distribution to take place Saturday in Rock Springs

October 11, 2021 — The Wyoming Foodbank of the Rockies will have another food distribution event this Saturday. Distribution will start at 1 p.m. behind the Star Stadium Theater off Foothill Boulevard. Organizers are asking residents to enter off Dewar Drive behind the Petco Store in the White Mountain Mall. Food will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis and will continue until the truck is depleted.

