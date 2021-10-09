CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito County, CA

Week of Oct. 8 coronavirus roundup for San Benito County

By BenitoLink Staff
Cover picture for the articleAs a public service, the BenitoLink team provides a frequent roundup of recent COVID-19 related data, resources and articles about San Benito County. As of 4:49 p.m. on Oct. 8, 7,169 people in San Benito County have tested positive for the coronavirus since the first confirmed case in February 2020. Ninety-six are active patients, 7,002 have recovered, seven are hospitalized and 71 have died, with the latest death reported Sept. 29. For the most updated information, including bi-weekly statistics about variants and number of vaccinated individuals visit the San Benito County COVID-19 Dashboard. (The county will provide graph reports every Tuesday and Thursday. The dashboard is updated daily.)

