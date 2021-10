Gay (foot) will not be ready to play to open up the regular season, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Gay apparently had surgery performed on his left heel immediately following the end of last season and is still working his way back. The 16-year vet will now miss all four of the Jazz's preseason games and the beginning of the regular season. It's unclear when he could be expected to finally be cleared but he'll have to ramp up his activity in practice first before anything happens.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO