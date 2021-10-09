CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Beef up your arsenal with this speedy WD_BLACK SSD and get Battlefield 2042 bundled in

Cover picture for the articleWith every new AAA game that hits the market, you’ve got to ask yourself whether your PC is going to be ready to handle it. The upcoming Battlefield 2042 is going to be putting a lot of systems to the test, and the massive maps will certainly help point out any storage bottlenecks your system might have. Western Digital has a solution with the WD_BLACK™ SN750 SE NVMe™ SSD, which not only can give you a serious speed boost at a fair price, but also comes with a huge bonus: an included PC game code for Battlefield™ 20421 plus pre-order bonuses.

