Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in September?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County.

Restaurants, food stands, mobile food operators and push carts are included in this review. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of September, according to data pulled Oct. 7 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database.

A total of 767 such establishments, 19 of which scored below a 90, were inspected in Mecklenburg County last month. For those with a “B” or “C” grade in September that have since been reinspected, the updated score will be noted in the summary.

That includes several well-known spots, including an Italian eatery in SouthPark, a sushi restaurant in midtown and an uptown hotel.

