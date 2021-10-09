CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, WV

Flash Flood Warning issued for McDowell by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-08 21:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-08 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: McDowell FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL BUCHANAN AND SOUTHWESTERN MCDOWELL COUNTIES At 905 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bradshaw and Jolo. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

