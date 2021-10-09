CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaumont, TX

Beaumont man pleads guilty to felon in possession of ammunition

By KFDM/FOX4
KFDM-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON COUNTY — A Beaumont man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of felon in possession of ammunition. Charles Lock, 34, is accused of firing shots at a man in Port Arthur in 2018, striking the victim once in the leg. Police found three spent .380 shell casings on the floor of the residence where the shooting took place. Lock had previously been convicted in 2008 for possession of a controlled substance. As a convicted felon, he's prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

kfdm.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, coroner says

Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. The grim details come as authorities continue to search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who was traveling with her before her death. Dr. Brent Blue, the Teton County coroner, said the manner of death is still considered a homicide, backing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaumont, TX
Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, TX
Government
Jefferson County, TX
Crime & Safety
Beaumont, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Beaumont, TX
Port Arthur, TX
Government
County
Jefferson County, TX
City
Port Arthur, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Port Arthur, TX
Crime & Safety
CNN

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs

New York (CNN Business) — A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, evidence of the considerable leverage workers have in today's economy. About 2.9% of the workforce quit in August, up from 2.7% in July, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released Tuesday. That marks the highest quit rate since the report began in late 2000.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convicted Felons#Firearms#Project Safe Neighborhood#Lock
FOXBusiness

Netflix employee who was suspended after Dave Chappelle criticism is reinstated

A software engineer who was suspended by Netflix after she criticized Dave Chappelle’s standup special for what she claimed were anti-transgender jokes in a viral tweet and then attended a quarterly meeting meant for higher-ups said she has been reinstated. Terra Field, who identifies as a transgender woman, tweeted earlier...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy