Beaumont man pleads guilty to felon in possession of ammunition

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Beaumont man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of felon in possession of ammunition. Charles Lock, 34, is accused of firing shots at a man in Port Arthur in 2018, striking the victim once in the leg. Police found three spent .380 shell casings on the floor of the residence where the shooting took place. Lock had previously been convicted in 2008 for possession of a controlled substance. As a convicted felon, he's prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.